Why the Nashville explosion is confounding terrorism experts

Max Abrahms and Joseph Mroszczyk, Opinion contributors

The Christmas Day explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, is puzzling even for terrorism commentators and scholars. It employed many familiar features of terrorist attacks in modern history, but the particular combination was unprecedented, raising interesting questions about the motive of the perpetrator and the very definition of terrorism itself.

The facts of the case generate more questions than answers. The incident began when a bomb-laden recreational vehicle in downtown Nashville broadcast a loud message warning bystanders to evacuate the area. This warning and the fact that the bomb detonated at 6:30 a.m. spared countless lives. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, is identified as the lone person responsible for the bombing. He died in the blast without leaving behind a manifesto or any other clear signpost of his motive.

This attack was weird for at least four reasons. While many attacks have employed one of these traits, it is odd to see all four in the same violent incident.

This bombing in comparison to other types of terrorism

First, Warner clearly sought to minimize casualties, especially against civilians. His announcement attracted law enforcement to the vehicle but encouraged them to evacuate city dwellers, minimizing the human toll.

This is hardly a novel approach. Numerous empirical studies find that sparing civilians is strategic behavior that helps perpetrators to win over public opinion and pressure governments into making political concessions. Although some militant groups such as the Armed Islamic Group of Algeria in the 1990s and, more recently, the Islamic State, have sought to maximize bloodshed, many others throughout history have tried to limit the human costs by issuing warnings and detonating devices at off-peak hours — such as the Zionist group known as the Irgun, the Irish Republican Army, the Basque separatists of ETA, and the African National Congress that fought to overturn South African apartheid.

In the United States, left-wing groups such as the Earth Liberation Front and Animal Liberation Front have engaged in sabotage by restricting their targeting to property instead of humans.

Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 28, 2020.
Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 28, 2020.

Second, the Nashville attack involved the suicide of the perpetrator. Although killing oneself to harm others may seem irrational, suicide attacks are strategic behavior if the goal is to maximize victims. Indeed, studies find that suicide terrorist attacks tend to kill more people because operatives can optimally position themselves at the precise moment and venue to maximize carnage. This advantage is one reason why jihadist groups like ISIS, al-Qaida, al-Shabab and Boko Haram continue to use this tactic to deadly effect around the world.

The tactic is uncommonly employed, however, by those like Warner who are trying to minimize human suffering. And presumably, he could have detonated the device remotely without taking his life in the attack. Warner might have killed himself not to increase the victims but to end his own life, as some prior scholarship has suggested of suicide attackers.

Roots of terrorism: Famine feeds terrorism, mass migration. Preventing it is a bargain the world can't refuse.

Third, the attack involved a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), which is another tactic increasingly associated with jihadist groups. As with suicide tactics, this mode of attack tends to appeal to those intent on maximizing bloodshed against soft targets or penetrating a security perimeter, because vehicles can carry a larger explosive device than a backpack or a suicide vest.

Last December, for example, a truck laden with explosives detonated at a busy intersection in Mogadishu, Somalia, killing over 80 people. In August, ISIS assailants used a VBIED to breach the security checkpoint and storm a prison in eastern Afghanistan. VBIEDs can be an effective terrorist tactic under such circumstances, but it remains unclear why Warner would go this route if his intent was to contain the explosion.

Warner did not leave behind any reason for his bombing

Fourth, Warner has apparently not left behind any manifesto or other clear evidence of his motive. Scholars tend to understand terrorism as a communication strategy to amplify the grievances of the perpetrator. For this reason, manifestos are common, particularly from so-called lone wolf terrorists and mass shooters who do not have a larger organization with official channels to broadcast their grievances.

In 2010, Andrew Joseph Stack flew his small plane into an IRS office building in Austin, Texas, killing himself and one IRS employee in a suicide attack. Police investigated an online manifesto, signed "Joe Stack," in which the writer took responsibility for the attack and offered insights into his anti-government motive.

On the verge of his capture following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev sketched out the reasons for his attack while hiding from police in a boat parked in a nearby yard.

If an attack is meant to convey a message, then the message must be clear. Warner’s message remains unclear, though, so authorities are looking at “any and all possible motives” for the attack, including paranoia associated with 5G technology.

Terror threats: We voted out racist rhetoric. Now we need to end the white supremacist terror threat.

Taken collectively, these attack traits are puzzling. The attack does not fit neatly into existing theories of terrorism. It is possible Warner was simply suffering from some sort of psychological impairment and operating outside the bounds of what might be considered “rational" extremism. Undoubtedly, more evidence will emerge in the coming weeks offering some answers, but for now many terrorism analysts are left scratching their heads.

Max Abrahms is a professor of public policy at Northeastern University. Joseph Mroszczyk is a contractor in the Wargaming Department at the Naval War College.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why the Christmas day Nashville bombing is so odd

Latest Stories

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Vaccinated US nurse contracts COVID-19, expert says Pfizer shot needed more time to work - ABC

    Matthew W., 45, a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News affiliate that his arm was sore for a day but that he had suffered no other side-effects. He went to a drive-up hospital testing site and tested positive for COVID-19 the day after Christmas, the report said. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told the ABC News affiliate that this scenario was not unexpected.

  • Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

    The Senate faces an "uphill battle" in passing legislation that would increase direct COVID-19 relief payments for individuals from $600 to $2,000, but Republican lawmakers are facing more pressure to back the measure, Axios reports.The House on Monday narrowly reached the two-thirds majority needed to pass the proposal -- which is separate from a larger $900 billion relief bill approved by both chambers of Congress last week and subsequently signed into law by President Trump after a few days deliberation Sunday -- but it's unclear if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will even let it come to a vote in the upper chamber.Its passage similarly requires a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate, and while most Democrats are seemingly on board, many Republicans have appeared more hesitant because of concerns about mounting debt. But with Trump and their constituents calling for larger checks, there's a chance enough GOP senators will wind up backing the proposal, Republican sources told Axios. One source said if McConnell does bring the measure to the floor, "it might get 60" votes.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) made it clear Monday night he will vote for the increase despite concerns about the debt, so a handful of like-minded colleagues would turn the tide. Read more at Axios.> I am concerned about the debt, but working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic > > This is why I supported $600 direct payments to working families & if given the chance will vote to increase the amount https://t.co/EciB6TszTY> > -- Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 28, 2020More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president-elect’

    Incoming president slipped-up as he issued criticism of the Trump administration’s vaccine roll-out

  • Biden says ‘enormous damage’ has been done to government agencies dealing with national security

    Delivering remarks on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden said under the Trump administration, government agencies in charge of national security have “incurred enormous damage.”

  • Singapore arrests man who spied for China in United States

    Singapore authorities arrested a man on his return to the city-state on Wednesday after he was jailed for spying for China in the United States, saying they would investigate whether he posed a security risk. The Internal Security Department (ISD) will interview Yeo to establish if he had engaged in activities prejudicial to Singapore's security, it said in a statement.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Los Angeles

    From an airy Venice loft to a romantic Topanga getaway, these vacation homes offer something for every traveler&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks

    Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday became the fourth and final candidate in Georgia's looming Senate runoffs to endorse increasing individual COVID-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, a measure supported by President Trump.> President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people. https://t.co/Al3USM7zPr> > — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 29, 2020Perdue's fellow incumbent Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), tweeted her support for the boosted direct payments shortly before Perdue, while their respective Democratic challengers, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, were already on board. Ossoff called on Perdue to back the increase earlier Tuesday.> Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff says his opponent Sen. David Perdue needs to “get with the program” and support $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans.> > “$600 is a joke,” Ossoff says. https://t.co/zReXsjNN4V pic.twitter.com/4m8A4RlCpB> > — New Day (@NewDay) December 29, 2020While the candidates' stances on the issue will likely have an effect on the tightly contested runoffs, Loeffler and Perdue are sitting senators who will vote on the measure if it's brought to the floor. They join Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) in supporting bigger checks, which means it's likely eight more GOP senators would have to join them to get the two-thirds majority required for passage.More stories from theweek.com Report: Forensic accounting specialists hired to assist N.Y. prosecutor in Trump probe Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight $2,000 checks are good

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

  • Luke Letlow: Elected Congressman dies aged 41 after contracting Covid

    Luke Letlow is the first lawmaker to have died from the coronavirus

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump's pardons

    A federal judge in Iowa who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Donald Trump’s pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and former members of Congress. “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals,” senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday. In a bit of humor, he said: “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”

  • Woman expected to be charged in alleged hotel attack involving Black teen

    NYPD officials say their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference. The New York Police Department has announced it will be pursuing charges against the woman who attacked Keyon Harrold Jr. after falsely accusing the teen of stealing her iPhone. According to Rodney Harrison, the NYPD chief of detectives, their review of security camera footage from the Arlo Hotel in SoHo made all the difference.

  • Putin targets U.S. social media, secret agent leaks and protests with new laws

    President Vladimir Putin signed an array of laws on Wednesday handing Russia new powers to restrict U.S. social media giants, label individuals "foreign agents", and to crack down on the disclosure of its security officers' personal data. The laws, which also introduce new restrictions for protests, cap a year of constitutional reforms allowing Putin, 68, to stand for two more six-year terms in the Kremlin instead of stepping down in 2024 as he had been legally required to do. Other reforms such as one granting former presidents lifelong immunity from prosecution have kept analysts guessing about his plans as Moscow's ties with the West have come under new strain over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

  • What is 'Black Flag?' Inside the Air Force's Newest Major Exercise

    The Air Force has just signed off on a new flag exercise that brings together large weapons and capabilities under one event.

  • Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

    The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being persistently bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Gabriel Taye's parents had established “reckless behavior” that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. The lawsuit's allegations also charge school officials with intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and failure to report child abuse.

  • Ex-Miami-Dade police aide faces prison after selling fake reports to clean up bad credit

    It’s a law enforcement crime that happens at a desktop computer, not out on the street with a badge.

  • Trump pardon of Blackwater Iraq contractors violates international law - UN

    U.S. President Donald Trump's pardon of four American men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians while working as contractors in 2007 violated U.S. obligations under international law, U.N. human rights experts said on Wednesday. Nicholas Slatten was convicted of first-degree murder, while Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard were convicted of voluntary and attempted manslaughter, over the incident in which U.S. contractors opened fire in busy traffic in a Baghdad square and killed 14 unarmed Iraqi civilians.

  • Senate Investigation Finds Obama Admin Knowingly Funded al-Qaeda Affiliate

    Non-profit humanitarian agency World Vision United States improperly transacted with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with approval from the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned over its ties to terrorism, according to a new report.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) recently released a report detailing the findings of an investigation his staff began in February 2019 into the relationship between World Vision and ISRA.The probe found that World Vision was not aware that ISRA had been sanctioned by the U.S. since 2004 after funneling roughly $5 million to Maktab al-Khidamat, the predecessor to Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bid Laden. However, that ignorance was born from insufficient vetting practices, the report said.“World Vision works to help people in need across the world, and that work is admirable,” Grassley said in a statement. “Though it may not have known that ISRA was on the sanctions list or that it was listed because of its affiliation with terrorism, it should have. Ignorance can’t suffice as an excuse. World Vision’s changes in vetting practices are a good first step, and I look forward to its continued progress.”The investigation was sparked by a July 2018 National Review article in which Sam Westrop, the director of the Middle East Forum’s Islamist Watch, detailed MEF’s findings that the Obama administration had approved a “$200,000 grant of taxpayer money to ISRA.”Government officials specifically authorized the release of “at least $115,000” of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terror organization, Westrop wrote.According to the Senate report, World Vision submitted a grant application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to carry out its Blue Nile Recovery Program on January 21, 2014. The proposed program sought to provide food security, sanitation equipment, and health services to areas hard-hit by conflict in the Blue Nile region of Sudan.USAID awarded World Vision a $723,405 grant for the program. The next month, ISRA agreed to provide humanitarian services to parts of the Blue Nile Region for World Vision, according to the report. The two organizations had also collaborated on several projects in 2013 and 2014.World Vision only discovered ISRA was sanctioned after the Evangelical humanitarian non-profit discussed partnering with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on a separate humanitarian project in Sudan. In performing a routine vetting of World Vision and its partners, IOM discovered ISRA’s sanctioned status and reached out to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) Compliance Team to confirm.After receiving confirmation from OFAC, IOM rejected World Vision’s offer to collaborate, the report says.World Vision’s legal department was notified of ISRA’s potential status as a sanctioned entity in September 2014 and immediately halted all payments to the organization while it investigated.The non-profit sent a letter to OFAC on November 19, 2014, asking for clarification regarding ISRA’s status, and requesting that, in the event that ISRA was sanctioned, it be awarded a temporary license to finish out the organizations’ existing contract.Two months later, Treasury responded, confirming that ISRA is sanctioned and denying the request for a license to work with the organization, as that would be “inconsistent with OFAC policy.”One month later, World Vision submitted another request for a license to transact with ISRA to pay them $125,000 for services rendered, lest it face legal consequences and potential expulsion from Sudan.On May 4, 2015, the Obama administration’s State Department recommended OFAC grant World Vision’s request for the license to transact. The next day, OFAC granted the license to pay ISRA $125,000 for services rendered, and later sent the non-profit a “cautionary letter” making it aware that its collaboration with ISRA appeared to have violated the Global Terrorism Sanction Regulations.The report said the investigation “did not find any evidence that World Vision intentionally sought to circumvent U.S. sanctions by partnering with ISRA.”“We also found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,” the report adds. “However, based on the evidence presented, we conclude that World Vision had access to the appropriate public information and should have known how, but failed to, properly vet ISRA as a sub-grantee, resulting in the transfer of U.S. taxpayer dollars to an organization with an extensive history of supporting terrorist organization [sic] and terrorists, including Osama Bin Laden.”The report calls World Vision’s system for vetting prospective sub-grantees “borderline negligent” and says the organization “ignored elementary level investigative procedures.”World Vision spent weeks after being informed by IOM of ISRA’s sanction status investigating the claim and was unable to reach a conclusion, relying upon “what could only be described as flawed logic,” the report says.The report accuses World Vision of attempting to eschew blame, and notes that IOM “was able to quickly vet ISRA and determine their status as a sanctioned entity.” “Had World Vision employed the same due diligence and similar methods employed by IOM, taxpayer dollars would not have exchanged hands with an organization that is known to fund terrorist organizations,” it said. While World Vision has instituted additional screening methods, “the Finance Committee staff has reservations” about its ability to avoid similar situations in the future, the report says. “World Vision has a duty to ensure that funds acquired from the U.S. government or donated by Americans do not end up supporting terrorist activity,” it says. “Particularly concerning to this Committee is World Vision’s attempt to shift the blame to the federal government for their own inability to properly vet a subcontractor. A more robust and fundamentally sound system of screening and vetting is needed to restore the public’s trust that contributions made to World Vision are not funding illicit organizations.”“Moreover, although we find no reason to doubt World Vision’s assertion that the funds in their entirety were used by ISRA for humanitarian purposes, that money inevitably aids their terrorist activities,” it concludes.World Vision said in a statement that it “takes our compliance obligations seriously and shares Sen. Grassley and the committee staff's objective for good stewardship.”“We appreciate the acknowledgement that the committee staff’s report to the chairman 'found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity prior to receiving notice from Treasury,’” it added. “Terrorism runs counter to everything World Vision stands for as an organization and we strongly condemn any act of terrorism or support for such activities.”