Why National Grid plc (LON:NG.) Is A Top Dividend Stock

There is a lot to be liked about National Grid plc (LON:NG.) as an income stock. It has paid dividends over the past 10 years. The company is currently worth UK£27b, and now yields roughly 5.9%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at National Grid in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How does National Grid fare?

National Grid has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 46%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 83% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 6.3%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to £0.57 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. NG. has increased its DPS from £0.37 to £0.46 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

Relative to peers, National Grid generates a yield of 5.9%, which is high for Integrated Utilities stocks.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank National Grid as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three key factors you should further research:

