Why National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Could Be Worth Watching

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at National Vision Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is National Vision Holdings Worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 38%, trading at US$38.74 compared to my intrinsic value of $28.02. This means that the opportunity to buy National Vision Holdings at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that National Vision Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of National Vision Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for National Vision Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? EYE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe EYE should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EYE for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for EYE, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example - National Vision Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in National Vision Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

