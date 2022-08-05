Why the Nationals could actually win the Juan Soto trade in the long run
Our MLB insiders Bob Nightengale and Steve Gardner breakdown the historic Juan Soto trade and why the Washington Nationals may be better for it in the long run.
Our MLB insiders Bob Nightengale and Steve Gardner breakdown the historic Juan Soto trade and why the Washington Nationals may be better for it in the long run.
Matthew Pouliot breaks down the August outfielder rankings. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)
When NASCAR returns to Homestead-Miami Speedway in October, there will be a new logo for the South Florida race track. The logo was unveiled this week.
Jonathan Taylor is primed for another RB1 season, standing alone atop our half-PPR rankings. See how the rest of the fantasy landscape ranks for 2022. (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
Tennessee Titans quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara offered some brilliant analysis when discussing rookie quarterback Malik Willis with the media.
‘Carp’ appeared headed toward retirement, but he’s enjoyed a rebirth with the Bronx Bombers.
Who will finish where in the Premier League table for the 2022-23 season?
Matthew Pouliot breaks down the August top 300 overall rankings. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Illinois-born Michael Massey started at second base in a ballpark where he frequently watched games as a kid.
This blue babbling ball is perfect for riling dogs up and giving them an outlet for their natural chewing instincts.
Stocks recently surged on investors' hopes for rate cuts. Yet the Fed is "nowhere near almost done" with its hiking cycle, one Fed president said.
A recommendation to change transfer rules for Division I college athletes that included unlimited opportunities to switch schools with immediate eligibility was bounced back to a committee for more research by the NCAA's D-I Board of Directors on Wednesday. The transfer rule proposals were among several that came out of the NCAA's Transformation Committee and were moved along by the Division I Council two weeks ago. The board did adopt Transformation Committee recommendations that would allow schools to provide more financial benefits to athletes.
Florida rapper's celebratory single was released earlier this year
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Friday it would temporarily ban the import of restricted handguns from Aug. 19 in a move designed to indirectly achieve goals of a gun control legislation proposed in May. The import ban would stay in place until a national freeze on handguns comes into force, the Canadian government said in a statement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal government introduced bill C-21 in May to fight gun violence.
Pitt said he thinks his daughter will "flourish even more" at the historically Black institution and gushed that she's "so smart."
Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed […]
The contrasting clips were shot over one day at Olympic Studios in London by director Michael Lindsay-Hogg.
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's health regulator reported on Thursday a causal link between the death of an individual and Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, the first time such a direct link has been made in the country. The person presented with rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barre Syndrome soon after being given J&J's Janssen vaccine, after which the person was put on a ventilator and later died, senior scientists told a news conference. "At the time of illness no other cause for the Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) could be identified," Professor Hannelie Meyer said.
Peyton Burdick ranks 10th among the Miami Marlins' prospects, according to MLB.com.
The athlete shares daughters River, 7 months, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5, with wife Hannah
It's quite clear that Katharine McPhee and David Foster’s 17-month-old, Rennie, is already homing in on the skills of his talented parents. See the cute video of him playing an instrument.