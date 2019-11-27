Why NATO Is Stronger Than Ever

The year 1949 was a challenging one for the United States. On August 29, the Soviet Union tested its first nuclear weapon. And on October 1, communists took power in China.

Seventy years ago, the first of these events seemed by far the greatest threat to the United States. Indeed, bringing Soviet, and then Russian nuclear arms under control has been a major theme of the past seven decades. Russia’s recent backsliding on their treaty obligations should worry us all.

Now, some suggest communist China is a greater challenge to U.S. supremacy. China’s rise is a story of rags to riches. Today, the country draws its strength from its new status as a manufacturing superpower, making it the only rival to the economic supremacy of the United States.

There is no doubting the connection between economic strength and the power to influence world events. After all, it was a head start in the industrial revolution which enabled the British empire to thrive, and a similar leap in U.S. manufacturing which helped the United States to win out in the twentieth century.

But the challenge from both China and Russia is not primarily economic. It is to the system of rules and international norms, carefully developed over several decades, under U.S. leadership, which underpins peace and prosperity in the world.

Through their illegal annexation of Crimea, their shameless assassinations on the streets of Berlin and Salisbury, and their mischievous efforts to sow discord through disinformation, Moscow is challenging that system. And China undermines it too—by creating artificial islands to make artificial claims of sovereignty, by stealing intellectual property, and through coercive economic measures.

We don’t know how this will turn out. To assume that U.S. supremacy will be restored and that the peace and prosperity of the last seventy years will automatically be sustained, would be complacent. But equally, it would be pessimistic to predict the trend will continue. U.S.-led leadership in the world has been through worse before and come out stronger.

Because, although the U.S. share of world output has roughly halved in the seventy years since 1949, the institution created in that year which now dominates more than half the world’s output is a friend of the US.

Not China.

NATO.

