Why You Should Like Nature Home Holding Company Limited’s (HKG:2083) ROCE

Today we'll look at Nature Home Holding Company Limited (HKG:2083) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nature Home Holding:

0.078 = CN¥191m ÷ (CN¥4.5b - CN¥2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Nature Home Holding has an ROCE of 7.8%.

Is Nature Home Holding's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Nature Home Holding's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.5% average in the Building industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Separate from how Nature Home Holding stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Nature Home Holding currently has an ROCE of 7.8% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 3.3%. This makes us think the business might be improving. The image below shows how Nature Home Holding's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:2083 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 13th 2019

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Nature Home Holding? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Nature Home Holding's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Nature Home Holding has total assets of CN¥4.5b and current liabilities of CN¥2.1b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 46% of its total assets. Nature Home Holding's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.