Why Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Could Be Worth Watching

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$18.51 and falling to the lows of US$16.40. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Nature's Sunshine Products' current trading price of US$16.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Nature's Sunshine Products’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Nature's Sunshine Products worth?

Good news, investors! Nature's Sunshine Products is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $25.80, but it is currently trading at US$16.58 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Nature's Sunshine Products’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Nature's Sunshine Products generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -9.9% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Nature's Sunshine Products. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although NATR is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to NATR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NATR for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into Nature's Sunshine Products, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Nature's Sunshine Products you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Nature's Sunshine Products, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

