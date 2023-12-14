Why is NC’s Cardinal the bird of Christmas? (Spoiler: It’s not just because it’s red)

Bright red cardinals are commonly part of Christmas cards, holiday decor and the general spirit of wintertime. This bird, called the Northern Cardinal, is North Carolina’s state bird (six other states also claim the Northern Cardinal).

The News & Observer dug in to see why this bird has become so synonymous with the Christmas holiday.

Here’s what we learned.

Why are red cardinals representative of Christmas?

There are a few reasons, said the New Hope Audubon Society president Carol Hamilton:

• Around all winter: The bird doesn’t migrate and remains with us all year, even in the wintertime chill.

Some bleary, gray days can make the bird’s brilliant color stand out sharply, bringing brightness to the sometimes wintery Christmas season.

This large Northern Cardinal gets the water splashing while really enjoying his cool bath.

• Christmas colors: The male birds’ bright red colors fit in well with traditional Christmas colors, which began in part with the Coca-Cola Company’s Santa Claus advertisements in the 1930s. These cemented Santa as the rosy-cheeked and red coat-donning Christmas symbol.

The Northern Cardinal’s red plumage can mimic Santa’s rosy reds, along with the other reasons for the red hues of Christmastime.

• Catholic cardinals: The bird’s pointed crest (or crown) and red color can remind people of the cardinals (or leaders) of the Catholic Church, as high-ranking bishops wear red robes and pointed caps. This is the bird’s namesake.

“So if you think of those men in full regalia at Christmas mass, it’s yet another reason,” Hamilton said.

Are female cardinals red too?

Slightly, but they’re not as vividly red as the male cardinals.

The female Northern Cardinal is a prolific singer, even more so than her mate for life. They are known to sing up to two dozen different tunes.

Males are “brilliant red all over,” the Cornell Bird Lab says, with their signature black face around their orange bill.

Females are pale brown with warm red hues around the wings, tail and crest.

