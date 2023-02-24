Why Nektar Therapeutics Stock Is Plunging Today

Vandana Singh
·1 min read

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTRannounced topline data from a Phase 2 study of rezpegaldesleukin (LY3471851 or REZPEG) in adults with moderately-to-severely active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

  • Although the mid-dose level demonstrated a numeric improvement in SLEDAI-2K score compared to the placebo (with a placebo-adjusted response of 8.8% for the modified intent-to-treat (mITT) population and 13.9% for the per-protocol population), the primary endpoint was not met.

  • SLEDAI-2K score stratifies the severity of systemic lupus erythematosus.

  • The placebo-adjusted responses for the low- and high-doses were less than those of the mid-dose for both populations.

  • The mid-dose level in the study also demonstrated consistent and potentially clinically meaningful improvements for most secondary endpoints in REZPEG-treated patients compared with placebo.

  • Biomarker data demonstrated that REZPEG led to a dose-dependent proliferation of T regulatory cells, consistent with prior studies.

  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has notified Nektar that they do not intend to advance REZPEG to Phase 3 development for SLE.

  • Nektar and Lilly plan to work together to determine the next steps for the planned Phase 2b study in atopic dermatitis.

  • Nektar and Lilly collaborated in 2017 to develop and potentially commercialize REZPEG.

  • Less than a year ago, Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) ended the program for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo after failed study.

  • Price Action: NKTR shares are down 40.20% at $1.77 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

    Germany-based pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) is bracing itself for a sales decline this year and was just hit by some bad news: The company expects its COVID-19 treatment Lagevrio sales to be less than 20% of what they were in 2022. Merck reported worldwide sales of $59.3 billion in 2022, up 22%, and earnings per share (EPS) under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $5.71, up 17.5% from $4.86 in 2021. Considerable credit for this expansion goes to Merck's COVID-19 treatment, Lagevrio, for which the company released some bad news on Tuesday (Feb. 21).