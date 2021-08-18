Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·3 min read

Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Nelson Capital Management, the fund mentioned Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and discussed its stance on the firm. Oracle Corporation is an Austin, Texas-based computer software company with a $252.3 billion market capitalization. ORCL delivered a 39.71% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 66.75%. The stock closed at $90.38 per share on August 13, 2021.

Here is what Nelson Capital Management has to say about Oracle Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"In the technology sector, we sold our position in Oracle (tkr: ORCL). Oracle is lagging peers in its transition to the cloud and management has continuously reshuffled reporting segments to hide decelerating growth and disappointing results."

Oracle, ORCL
Oracle, ORCL

Pixabay/Public Domain

Based on our calculations, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ORCL was in 52 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) delivered a 14.56% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest-growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Baron Funds: “Marriott Vacations (VAC)’s Shares Remain Attractively Valued”

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Real Estate Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 4.65% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, below both its MSCI Real Estate and MSCI US REIT benchmarks that […]

  • 3 Major Earnings Trends to Watch This Week

    Thus far, this earnings season has been marked by recovery and a general return to pre-pandemic sales. And while certain elements such as the rise in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales appear to be here to stay, many companies are reporting a return to pre-pandemic activity.

  • Comcast, ViacomCBS to launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe

    (Reuters) -Comcast Corp and ViacomCBS will launch streaming service SkyShowtime in Europe bringing content from Nickelodeon, Paramount+, Sky and others, the companies said on Wednesday, as they join hands to take on heavyweights Netflix and Disney+. SkyShowtime will be streamed in markets including Spain, Portugal, the Nordic countries, Netherlands and Central and Eastern Europe, the companies said. ViacomCBS has more than 42 million global streaming subscribers while NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service, whose offerings will also be available on SkyShowtime, has more than 20 million active monthly accounts.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • Former US officials say Biden team needs 'shake-up' following Afghanistan debacle

    Former White House officials are faulting President Joe Biden’s closest advisers for the chaotic drawdown of American troops in Afghanistan, charging it is up to them to deliver tough messages the commander in chief may be reluctant to hear.

  • Takeaways from President Biden's crisis in Afghanistan address

    Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer and Katherine Zimmerman American Enterprise Institute Fellow react to President Biden's comments on Monday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Activision Blizzard, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 4, 2021 - ATVI

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision Blizzard") (NASDAQ: ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Central District of California. To get ...

  • Here’s Why You Should Definitely Invest in BioNTech SE (BNTX)

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Health Care Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 11.43% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, outperforming both its S&P 500 and Russell 3000 Health Care benchmarks that delivered […]

  • Hedge Funds Blindsided by China Risk With New Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio insists that the swings in Chinese markets are little more than “wiggles.” But for a certain subset of hedge-fund managers, the consequences of Beijing’s crackdown might seem more like an earthquake.Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management, Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management and Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global Investors added new positions in Beijing-based JD.com Inc. in the second quarter, only to see its American depositary receipts tumble 19% since June 30. Over a

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

    An investment just announced in the cannabis industry has investors looking at Sundial's acquisitive strategy.

  • Facebook says it would not automatically allow Taliban if U.S. changed designation

    Facebook may not lift its ban on the Taliban even if the United States stops imposing sanctions on the group, which has rapidly taken control of Afghanistan, the social media company's policy chief said on Wednesday. "They will not be allowed while they are prescribed by the U.S. law and even if they were not prescribed by U.S. law, we would have to do a policy analysis on whether or not they nevertheless violate our dangerous organizations policy,” Facebook's vice president of content policy Monika Bickert said on a call with reporters about the company's latest community standards enforcement report. The U.S. State Department does not list the Afghan Taliban as a Foreign Terrorist Organization like it does the Pakistani Taliban.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 3 Stocks

    Few investors have realized better sustained profits than George Soros. His hedge fund’s annualized returns exceeded 30% for over 30 years, and made him one of the world’s richest men. He gained fame in 1992 when he made a famous bet against the Pound Sterling and generated over $1 billion in profits in just 24 hours. While his political activities have generated controversy and criticism, no one can doubt his financial acumen. He bases that acumen on a simple aphorism: “If investing is entertai

  • Questor: 'We bought this stock at $4 but they could go to $500'

    Moore’s law – which says computing power roughly doubles every 18 months – is named after Gordon Moore, the co-founder of Intel, so it’s perhaps appropriate that the company has been the law’s biggest beneficiary. Unfortunately Moore’s law is now looking shaky – and so too is Intel’s grip on the semiconductor industry.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    These companies are securing their future by becoming indispensable to their customers.

  • Like Dividends? I Bet You'll Love These 3 Stocks

    Simple, straightforward, recurring revenue kinds of products make these names perfect dividend-paying companies.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.