Here’s Why Nelson Capital Initiated a Position in Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Nelson Capital Management, the fund mentioned Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) and discussed its stance on the firm. Booking Holdings Inc. is a Norwalk, Connecticut-based travel company with a $90.4 billion market capitalization. BKNG delivered a -1.07% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 23.87%. The stock closed at $2,203.42 per share on August 13, 2021.

Here is what Nelson Capital Management has to say about Booking Holdings Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"In the consumer discretionary sector, we trimmed pandemic winners in favor of companies we believe will outperform in a recovery period. Pent-up travel demand is another investment theme we believe will flourish, prompting us to buy a position in Booking Holdings (tkr: BKNG, see Featured Equity)."

Based on our calculations, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) ranks 18th in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. BKNG was in 103 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 108 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) delivered a -3.46% return in the past 3 months.

