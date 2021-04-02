Here’s Why Nelson Capital Sold Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL)

Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their interpretation of the Dot-Com Bubble 2.0, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the vaccine rollout. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.

In their Q4 2020 investor letter, Nelson Capital Management mentioned Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) and shared their insights on the company. Hormel Foods Corporation is an Austin, Minnesota-based food company that currently has a $25.7 billion market capitalization. Since the beginning of the year, HRL delivered a 2.12% return, while its 12-month gains are up by 0.04%. As of April 01, 2021, the stock closed at $47.60 per share.

Here is what Nelson Capital Management has to say about Hormel Foods Corporation in their Q4 2020 investor letter:

"We had a quiet fourth quarter, making just one swap within our consumer staples sector. We sold our position in Hormel (tkr: HRL). Hormel has seen tailwinds from the pandemic, as the maker of Spam and Skippy peanut butter has experienced higher demand from nervous consumers seeking out products with longer shelf lives. The stock had risen 18% year-to-date and its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio had expanded from 25x to over 31x. Hormel pays a 2% dividend which is lower than many of its peers in the consumer staples sector. Furthermore, Hormel’s Jennie-O Turkey brand has experienced disruption in recent years as raw material over- or undersupply has caused large swings in revenue that lead to unpredictability. We decided to seek out better opportunities within the sector, particularly looking for a more attractively valued company that pays a higher dividend and sells everyday products that people will buy even in times of economic distress."

Our calculations show that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) does not belong in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Hormel Foods Corporation was in 31 hedge fund portfolios, compared to 30 funds in the third quarter. HRL delivered a 2.12% return in the past 3 months.

