Why Neogen Chemicals Limited’s (NSE:NEOGEN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we'll look at Neogen Chemicals Limited (NSE:NEOGEN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Neogen Chemicals:

0.31 = ₹406m ÷ (₹2.5b - ₹1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Neogen Chemicals has an ROCE of 31%.

Is Neogen Chemicals's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Neogen Chemicals's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 18% average in the Chemicals industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Neogen Chemicals's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can see in the image below how Neogen Chemicals's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Neogen Chemicals has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Neogen Chemicals's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Neogen Chemicals has total liabilities of ₹1.2b and total assets of ₹2.5b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 47% of its total assets. Neogen Chemicals's ROCE is boosted somewhat by its middling amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Neogen Chemicals's ROCE

Still, it has a high ROCE, and may be an interesting prospect for further research.