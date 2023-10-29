Why Netanyahu won't mention the 'I' word

The Israel Defense Force attacked Hamas's military buildings and eliminated terrorists in the weekend

As tanks and troops finally crossed the border into Gaza over the weekend, Israel announced what they called an “expanded” ground operation - or the “next stage of the war”.

But absent from the statements describing the army entering the territory was one crucial word: invasion.

Two days after Israel escalated its ground push in the enclave, entering Beit Hanoun in the north and Bureij further south under cover of heavy bombardment, the country says it is still sending more forces in.

Yet, the operation so far appears more gradual than many expected.

The army has released pictures of columns of tanks, armoured vehicles and bulldozers operating inside the Strip and said it had struck “over 450 terror targets during the past day”, hitting Hamas “command centres, observation posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts”.

Clearly what is happening is a significant operation, but it is also not the shock and awe blitzkrieg many had expected from the size of the Israeli force massed along the Gaza border.

Military experts say Israel’s plan appears to be a more phased or incremental, but potentially far longer, operation, dictated both by the difficulties involved and the concerns of Israeli leaders and allies.

Israeli soldiers prepare for ground manoeuvres at an undisclosed location near the border with Gaza on Sunday - HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/SHUTTERSTOCK

First among the concerns has been the potential for a hasty large-scale invasion to get bogged down in street and tunnel fighting with Hamas, or suffer heavy IDF casualties.

Israel is instead using smaller units to probe in advance, Mick Mulroy, formerly a top Pentagon official for the Middle East, told Politico.

He said: “What we are seeing now in Gaza is what is termed a ‘Reconnaissance Pull’.

“This tactic is applied to large unit formations in which small elements locate and rapidly exploit enemy weakness. Once the weakness, seams and gaps are discovered, they bring in the parts of the main body of the assault.”

As more and more troops commit, eventually the whole ground force may be engaged, he said.

Another major consideration for military planners is at least 230 hostages seized by Hamas on the Oct 7 attack, many of them foreign nationals.

The hostages represent both potential human shields and bargaining chips for Hamas to slow or fend off any offensive.

Hostages’ families have become a powerful and emotive lobby group. Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, met with them on Saturday night, and said the ground operation did not clash with a desire to free the hostages.

Palestinian children stand among the rubble of destroyed buildings around Al-Bilal mosque in Al-Bureij camp following Israeli air strikes - MOHAMMED TATALENE/AVALON/AVALON

Maj Gen Amos Yalin, a former head of Israeli defence intelligence and a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center, predicted the plight of the hostages was limiting the IDF.

He told The Wall Street Journal: “Otherwise, Israel [would be] much more aggressive both on the air and on the ground.”

Israeli officials reportedly hope a more gradual increase in military pressure on Hamas’s military and political leadership may push forward negotiations for a hostage release.

Israel’s planning is also likely to have been shaped by its allies, particularly America.

While Washington says it has not dictated how the operations should unfold, officials also say they were concerned that early plans would have resulted in heavy civilian casualties among some 2.3 million Palestinians trapped in the Strip.

“They have every right to defend themselves,” said John Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, as the operation began.

Civilian casualties, collateral damage

“At the same time…since the very beginning we have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they are doing this, and we have not been shy about expressing our concerns about civilian casualties, collateral damage and the approach they may choose to take.”

The risk that Hizbollah in Lebanon might open a second front may also have increased Israel’s caution about committing too heavily in Gaza, though the risk of the conflict widening is thought to have lessened in the past week.

Finally, Mr Netanyahu has reportedly sought a military path with the widest possible backing from his divided war cabinet.

Already facing widespread public anger after the Oct 7 attacks and accusations that he presided over security failings allowing Hamas to kill 1,400 Israelis, he can ill-afford to take the blame for a botched or bloody operation.

The more gradual plan may have allowed him to get backing from more cautious cabinet members.

The effect of a more gradual approach is that it will be longer. Israeli leaders have warned the public of a long war, potentially taking months or even a year.

