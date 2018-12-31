Why You Should Never Ever Assemble Something With the Tools That Came in the Package

From Popular Mechanics

I really ought to know better by now.

A couple months ago I was trying to assemble a home pull-up bar, which came with its own 3/8-inch wrench and hex key to "help" with the installation. The tools, if one can even call them that, were such garbage that within minutes I'd rounded off a key nut and stripped a hex or two, rendering the rest of the assembly pointless. Granted, even if I'd successfully assembled the pull-up bar, I probably would have ripped apart an interior doorway the first time I tried to use it. So I count my blessings. But I still should have taken two minutes and retrieved my tools from the garage before I started assembling the thing.

You should do that every time, no matter what you're putting together, because no tools will ever be worse than the ones that come with the item you just bought. Keep that in mind when you're putting together the family's Christmas gifts, or assembling anything you just bought. Until DeWalt branches off into making ping-pong tables, that thing you're assembling is surely made by a company that doesn't know anything about tools. Nor do they care. So why would you use those tools, if you have a choice?

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

Case in point: Grandma got the kids a Pop-a-Shot basketball game for Christmas. The game was packaged in a flat pack, so the task of assembly fell to me. The instructions didn't appear too daunting, and the plastic tray of nuts and bolts was modest compared to some of the flat-pack monstrosities I've tackled. So I gazed upon the flimsy, nearly two-dimensional wrench and stubby hex key and thought, "Well, I'm not going to bother going out to the garage to get real tools. That will take too long and this doesn't look very involved."

Cut to two hours later, as the wisp of a wrench flies out of my hand for approximately the 438th time and I utter oaths to make the saltiest Nantucket whaleboat captain blush with embarrassment. Enterprising convicts have made better tools out of bars of soap. And still I didn't go get my sockets. Because I kept thinking I was almost done. I wasn't.

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

I don't know what was wrong with me. Those disposable 3-cent imitation tools are meant for people who've just had their Pop-a-Shot delivered to Disappointment Island in the South Pacific and don't have any other tools. Meanwhile, back in civilization, I could've used a sturdy ratchet and a 20-volt driver. Every step would have gone quickly. And easily. This is why I own tools in the first place. But, you know, they were all the way out in the garage.