Why Newcrest Mining Limited’s (ASX:NCM) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we’ll evaluate Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX:NCM) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Newcrest Mining:

0.043 = US$468m ÷ (US$11b – US$651m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Newcrest Mining has an ROCE of 4.3%.

Does Newcrest Mining Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Newcrest Mining’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Newcrest Mining stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Newcrest Mining’s current ROCE of 4.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 7.1% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Remember that most companies like Newcrest Mining are cyclical businesses. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Newcrest Mining.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Newcrest Mining’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Newcrest Mining has total assets of US$11b and current liabilities of US$651m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 5.7% of its total assets. With barely any current liabilities, there is minimal impact on Newcrest Mining’s admittedly low ROCE.