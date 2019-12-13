Why the Next North Korea Crisis May Bring Less Fire, Less Fury

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump is trading insults with Kim Jong-un, North Korea is launching missiles and no one’s talking about disarmament. It’s beginning to feel like the days of “fire and fury” are here again.

Or maybe not. While Kim’s nuclear arsenal is believed to have only grown more dangerous in the two years since Trump last threatened to “totally destroy” the country, the geopolitical landscape has shifted in ways that may make the brinkmanship of 2017 less attractive to both men.

For starters, a series of dovish moves by Trump -- including canceling a strike on Iran and withdrawing troops from Syria -- have undercut his threats of military action. Kim, meanwhile, must be careful he’s not so provocative that he prompts more sanctions or loses the diplomatic profile he gained during his unprecedented detente with Trump.

So, despite Kim’s warning he’ll take a “new path” if Trump doesn’t make a better offer in nuclear talks by the end of the year, he faces largely the same dilemma he has for most of 2019. How can he raise enough pressure on Trump to force a concession, without becoming an international pariah again?

“It’s neither in the U.S.’s nor North Korea’s interests to cross each other’s red line,” said Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. “Trump would have to take measures that aren’t necessarily politically beneficial for him, and North Korea knows that it won’t be able to tolerate the response measures either.”

For more than two years, North Korea has refrained from testing nuclear bombs or missiles capable of carrying them to the U.S. mainland -- something Trump touts as a key first-term achievement. The region has been bracing for an end to that lull since the president walked away from his second face-to-face meeting with Kim in February and North Korea kicked off what became a record year of shorter-range rocket tests.

In recent days, the rhetoric has turned personal again, with Trump reviving his “Rocket Man” nickname for Kim and a top North Korean official dismissing the U.S. president as a “heedless and erratic old man.” North Korea has said it was preparing a choice of “Christmas” gifts for Trump, with Kim expected to announce his judgment at an upcoming meeting of the Workers’ Party in Pyongyang.

Kelly Craft, the U.S.’s ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council on Wednesday that she saw “deeply troubling indications” that North Korea was poised for a major provocation, including an ICBM test or space launch. Trump’s top envoy for nuclear talks, Stephen Biegun, is expected to arrive Sunday in Seoul for what will likely be the U.S.’s last chance to dial back tensions before the new year.

Trump has so far played down North Korea’s warnings, saying in a tweet that Kim was “too smart and has far too much to lose” to renew hostility with the U.S. A serious provocation would put more strain on the Republican leader during an election year, as Democrats seek to portray him as destabilizing to global security and too accommodating of autocrats like Kim.

Still, North Korea has more rungs to climb before conducting its seventh nuclear test or launching its first ICBM since November 2017. First, Kim could simply announce that he was rescinding his moratorium on such tests -- an intermediate step North Korea has taken before scrapping previous freezes.

“They will up the ante, but will calibrate it just enough so that the talks won’t totally break down,” said Yasuyo Sakata, a professor at Kanda University of International Studies. “The red line is that they cannot do a real intercontinental ballistic-missile test. But they can do satellite tests, for example.”

North Korea may have also signaled lesser potential provocations, including by conducting a Dec. 7 engine test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground. South Korea sees a possibility of North Korea launching a satellite on a ballistic-missile class projectile before Christmas, the JoongAng Ilbo newspaper said this week, citing an unidentified government source.

Kim could also fire an intermediate-range missile over U.S. ally Japan, something he last did in September 2017. Earlier this month, a North Korean diplomat released a statement warning that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may see a ballistic missile “in the not distant future and under his nose.”