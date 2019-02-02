Why NextEra Energy Continues to Bet Big on Renewables

More companies are starting to invest in renewables due to increasing climate change worries. However, for NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), renewables have long been a source of profitable growth. The company's early focus on renewables has enabled it to expand its earnings at nearly triple the rate of its peers, which has helped it consistently generate market-beating returns.

That growth potential from investing in renewables could be just as good if not better in the coming years, according to the company. That's why it continues to bet big by being one of the largest investors in the space, which it believes will keep paying dividends for its investors.

A field of solar panels with wind turbines in the background at dawn. More

Image source: Getty Images.

A "massively disruptive" force

One of the initial catalysts driving investment in the renewables sector has been government incentives, which help boost returns to more appealing levels. While those subsidies are winding down, it won't be much of a growth headwind for the sector over the long term. That's because of how much costs have fallen over the years, which should continue in the future.

NextEra Energy's CEO James Robo quantified this impact on the company's recent fourth-quarter conference call. He said:

With continued technology improvements and cost declines, we expect that without incentives, wind is going to be a $0.02 to $0.025 per kilowatt hour product, and solar is going to be a $0.025 to $0.03 per kilowatt hour product early in the next decade. Combining these extremely low costs with a $0.005 to $0.0075 adder for a 4-hour storage system will create a nearly firm renewable generation resource that is cheaper than the operating cost of coal, nuclear, and less fuel-efficient oil and gas-fired generation units. We continue to believe that this will be massively disruptive to the nation's generation fleet and create significant opportunities for renewable growth well into the next decade.

As Robo points out, within the next few years, the cost of wind and solar, even when factoring in the added costs of energy storage, will have fallen to the point that they are cheaper than coal, nuclear, and less-fuel-efficient oil- and gas-powered generating plants. That leads him to believe that there will be a huge wave of investment opportunities in renewables over the coming years.

Solar panels with wind turbines and electricity pylon at sunset. More