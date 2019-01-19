Why NextEra Energy Partners Is a Dividend Investor's Dream

The best dividend stocks share two common characteristics. First, they pay out a meaningful portion of their cash flow -- 41% to 71% on average -- which supports an above-average yield. Second, they carefully reinvest their remaining cash into expanding their business, which gives them the growing cash flow stream needed to sustain a steadily rising dividend. Companies that consistently reward their investors with a generous and growing dividend have historically outperformed their stingier peers.

That's why NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) looks like a dream stock for dividend investors. Not only does the renewable-energy company offer an attractive current yield of more than 4%, about double the payout of the average stock, but it expects to increase its dividend at a 12% to 15% annual rate through at least 2023, which is well above average.

A solid financial foundation

Utility giant NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) formed NextEra Energy Partners a few years ago to help facilitate its clean-energy expansion efforts. NextEra has been steadily selling not only wind and solar assets but natural gas pipelines to its affiliate. That has enabled NextEra Energy Partners to steadily grow its portfolio of cash flow-generating assets, all backed by long-term, fixed-fee contracts. As a result, the company has been able to steadily increase its dividend to investors, boosting it an impressive 140% overall since its initial public offering in 2014.

NextEra Energy Partners has been able to deliver this high-powered growth even as it has maintained a solid financial profile. While the company doesn't have an investment-grade credit rating, its leverage metrics are within its target range. Meanwhile, it has a more conservative payout ratio than most yield-focused peers, as it covers its dividend by more than 1.2 times, which gives it a payout ratio of less than 80%. That enables the company to generate some excess cash so that it has the financial flexibility to make more acquisitions.

Meanwhile, its relationship with NextEra Energy has enabled the company to structure deals in unique ways so that it can continue growing at a high rate without stretching its finances too thin. Last year, for example, the companies were able to partner with leading asset manager BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) on a $1.275 billion deal. BlackRock provided NextEra Energy Partners with $750 million in funding at a low interest rate that it can redeem in the future at a fixed price. The transaction will help support NextEra Energy Partners' dividend growth plan without having a negative impact on its financial profile.