Why NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Could Be Your Next Investment

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of NXGN, it is a company with impressive financial health as well as an optimistic future outlook. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on NextGen Healthcare here.

Excellent balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

NXGN's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that NXGN has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. NXGN seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 10.74x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NasdaqGS:NXGN Past and Future Earnings, August 9th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For NextGen Healthcare, I've put together three relevant factors you should further research:

Historical Performance: What has NXGN's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is NXGN worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether NXGN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of NXGN? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.