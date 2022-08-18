Why the NFL, Deshaun Watson reached an 11-game suspension, $5 million fine settlement
Our NFL insider Mike Jones breaks down how the league and Deshaun Watson reached a settlement that will have the QB miss the first 11 games of the 2022 season.
HuffPost caught a sneak peek at “The Yards Between Us: A Memoir of Life, Love and Football,” due out in 2023.
When the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson and gave him a fully-guaranteed contract earlier this year, the team was adamant that they had fully vetted the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson and that they were comfortable moving forward with him as their quarterback. Watson had denied all allegations and that time and continued to deny [more]
Breaking down the full details of the Deshaun Watson settlement with the NFL
Once the NFL and NFLPA agreed on Deshaun Watson's punishment, Watson came out and threw his "remorse" right out the window.
The NFL and Deshaun Watson have reached a resolution of his suspension.
