Why NIBE Industrier AB (publ)'s (STO:NIBE B) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at NIBE Industrier AB (publ)'s (STO:NIBE B) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. NIBE Industrier has a price to earnings ratio of 33.59, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying SEK33.59 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate NIBE Industrier's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for NIBE Industrier:

P/E of 33.59 = SEK144.600 ÷ SEK4.305 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each SEK1 of company earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does NIBE Industrier's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that NIBE Industrier has a higher P/E than the average (16.5) P/E for companies in the building industry.

OM:NIBE B Price Estimation Relative to Market April 1st 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that NIBE Industrier shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

NIBE Industrier increased earnings per share by 4.6% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 14% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting NIBE Industrier's P/E?

Net debt totals just 9.1% of NIBE Industrier's market cap. So it doesn't have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Verdict On NIBE Industrier's P/E Ratio

NIBE Industrier has a P/E of 33.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 14.9. With debt at prudent levels and improving earnings, it's fair to say the market expects steady progress in the future.