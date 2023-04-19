Why Nicola Sturgeon may be next to face a police grilling – and what she could be asked

Nicola Sturgeon, the former first minister, outside her home in Baillieston, Glasgow - Wattie Cheung

The arrest of Colin Beattie, the SNP treasurer, has led to mounting fears within the SNP that Nicola Sturgeon could be the next figure brought in for questioning.

It is understood that as of Wednesday morning, the former first minister had not been spoken to by police about their long-running investigation into the party’s finances.

However, she was one of only three people named as a “party officer” on the latest set of financial accounts.

The other two, Mr Beattie and Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP and Ms Sturgeon’s husband, have both been arrested and interviewed as suspects.

They were both released without charge after almost several hours of questioning, while an investigation continues.

Senior SNP figures have refused to speculate publicly over Ms Sturgeon’s possible arrest, or an interview as a witness.

Humza Yousaf, her successor, said on Tuesday that it would not be appropriate to speculate on a live police investigation.

Shona Robison, the Deputy First Minister and one of Ms Sturgeon’s closest friends, took a similar line on Wednesday.

However, some SNP insiders now see Ms Sturgeon’s arrest as increasingly likely.

There is a feeling amongst some in Holyrood that Mr Yousaf’s refusal to suspend Mr Beattie, a serving MSP, and Mr Murrell as SNP members may be an attempt not to set a precedent that could see him forced to revoke Ms Sturgeon’s membership.

He presented himself as the “continuity candidate” during the leadership election, even claiming he cried when he learned Ms Sturgeon was standing down.

But despite claiming he would have Ms Sturgeon “on speed dial” if he won the contest, he has insisted he has not spoken to her since police raided her home and arrested Mr Murrell.

Calum Steele, a former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, has said Ms Sturgeon "could potentially be questioned”.

One SNP politician told The Times: “Nicola must be next to be interviewed, it’s inevitable.”

Opposition parties have said that Ms Sturgeon has big questions to answer over the scandal engulfing the party and how the SNP was run on her watch.

Why did she attempt to shut down scrutiny of finances?

A video of Ms Sturgeon, angrily appearing to attempt to shut down scrutiny of the SNP’s finances at a meeting of the party’s ruling National Executive Committee, was leaked at the weekend.

It showed her insisting the party’s finances had “never been stronger” and warned colleagues not to suggest there were “any problems” with cash, in March 2021.

However, three months later, Mr Murrell lent the party £107,620, interest free. When the loan was finally reported to the Electoral Commission and made public in December, the SNP said it had been needed because of “cash flow” issues. A police inquiry was also launched shortly after Ms Sturgeon made her comments.

The investigation began after £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign that never materialised appeared to be "missing" from the accounts.

The party had previously said the publicly donated funds had been ring-fenced.

If the party’s finances had never been in a stronger position, as Ms Sturgeon claimed, why did her husband, an employee of the party, need to loan the SNP a six-figure sum? And why was she apparently so keen that officials did not delve deeper into the party's finances?

When did she become aware of the loan - and was any of it her money?

When she was questioned publicly about the loan in February, the week before her shock resignation, Ms Sturgeon appeared uncomfortable.

She said that she “can’t recall exactly when” she learned that her husband had loaned the party £107,620, a claim which raised eyebrows given the size of the sum and the unusual nature of the arrangement.

Pressed repeatedly over whether the money solely belonged to Mr Murrell,, she repeated that it was “his resources”.

The phrase she used left open the possibility that Ms Sturgeon owned some or all of the money, as jointly-owned resources could be accurately described as still belonging to Mr Murrell.

It also remains unclear how much of the balance is outstanding.

The most recent disclosures show that £47,620 was repaid, in two payments in August 2021 and the following October, meaning as far as we know, £60,000 of the original interest-free balance remains outstanding.

Mr Yousaf has dodged questions about whether the balance has been repaid, although he has said he expects that it will be..

Party insiders have also wondered why the amount loaned to the party was so specific, rather than a round number.

If the loan was only needed due to temporary cash flow issues after the 2021 Holyrood election, as the SNP has suggested, why would it not have been paid back nearly two years on?

What about the campervan?

One of the most bizarre features of the police investigation is the seizure of a motorhome, estimated to be worth about £110,000, from the home of Mr Murrell’s elderly mother.

The Niesmann + Bischoff vehicle has been impounded by police and, according to Mr Yousaf, was owned by the SNP.

Neighbours said that the vehicle sat outside Mr Murrell’s 92-year-old mother’s house without moving since it was delivered to the property in January 2021.

SNP insiders have briefed that it was purchased to act as a mobile campaign hub during the Holyrood elections in 2021 due to uncertainty over Covid restrictions and to “minimise mixing”. However, it was never used for this purpose.

If this is the case, it is unclear why the party bought it outright, rather than renting a vehicle.

The party previously rented large coaches and even a Sturgeon-branded helicopter during previous campaigns but did not purchase them.

It has also not been explained why a cramped motorhome would have minimised mixing, as insiders claimed.

If the SNP was experiencing temporary cash flow issues, as it later said, why did it not sell the vehicle rather than having it lose value on a Dunfermline driveway?

Did Ms Sturgeon know about, or approve the purchase of the vehicle?

Scottish Labour has claimed the SNP is “testing the credulity of the people of Scotland to the extreme” with insiders’ attempts to explain the purchase.

Did she know about the exodus of members?

Mr Murrell resigned from the party after he admitted responsibility for misleading the public about the size of the SNP’s membership.

The party had furiously denied reports that it had suffered a loss of about 30,000 members, claiming the figure was “wrong by about 30,000” and that it still had 104,000 paid-up members.

However, after Mr Yousaf’s opponents for the leadership demanded the figure be released, the party was forced into admitting it had only about 72,000 members.

Murray Foote, the SNP’s press chief at Holyrood, resigned claiming he had been misled into providing inaccurate denials to journalists.

Mr Murrell quit the following day, after support for him drained away within the party.

Ms Sturgeon denied that she knew that the SNP had lost so many members, but doubts were raised about this, given her role as party leader and wife of Mr Murrell.

Was the police inquiry the real reason she resigned?

Ms Sturgeon announced that she was to resign in February, just a few weeks after she insisted she had “plenty in the tank” and was “nowhere near” standing down.

She has given a series of reasons for her departure, such as that she had become too divisive and too tired to continue in the role.

However, the abrupt nature of her departure - as well as an accelerated leadership contest - has raised speculation that the tightening of the police probe was the real reason she quit.

Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Tories, has claimed it is “absurd” for Ms Sturgeon to claim the police investigation had nothing to do with her departure.

The police carried out their raid on Ms Sturgeon’s home on April 5, just nine days after the conclusion of the SNP leadership contest.

Ms Sturgeon has strongly denied that the probe had anything to do with her quitting.

Mr Yousaf has dismissed the suggestion that the SNP were “in cahoots” with the police over timing as a “conspiracy theory”.

What happened when the chief constable visited the Scottish Parliament on Feb 9?

Less than a week before Ms Sturgeon announced she was standing down, Sir Iain Livingstone, chief constable of Police Scotland, and Malcolm Graham, the deputy chief constable, visited the Scottish Parliament.

Police Scotland said they were there for a “regular meeting” with Keith Brown, the then justice secretary. The force has denied rumours that they also met Ms Sturgeon.

In a response to a Freedom of Information request submitted by a blogger, Stuart Campbell of the Wings Over Scotland website, the force declined to say whether the criminal investigation into the SNP was discussed at the meeting with Mr Brown.

The force said it could “neither confirm nor deny” whether it held information on “any other business in terms of investigations that may or may not have been discussed”.