Why Nicola Sturgeon may struggle to land her dream job at the UN

Nicola Sturgeon meets Joe Biden

Nicola Sturgeon could be eyeing a new role on the international stage amid claims that she covets a job at the United Nations.

The Scottish First Minister says she will carry on representing the SNP from the backbenches at Holyrood when her replacement is chosen, suggesting she intends to stay in domestic politics until at least 2026.

There has long been speculation, however, that in the longer term she will seek to build a career away from Scotland.

In an interview last year, the 52-year-old politician said that: “Whenever I do stop being First Minister, I’m still going to be relatively young. A life after politics doesn’t faze me…the world is my oyster.”

She went on: “I look forward to the opportunity to do other interesting things after politics.”

In 2019 Ms Sturgeon was appointed an inaugural global advocate for the UN’s “He For She” campaign, with the task of “advancing gender equality around the world”.

She had lined up the role during a visit to New York in 2017, when she made an address to the UN and pledged £1.2 million of international aid money to train 200 women from conflict zones around the world on peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

Ever since then, Ms Sturgeon has been a regular fixture at international conferences, raising her profile on the world stage and earning her the nickname “Elsie McSelfie”.

During the COP26 conference in Glasgow in 2021, Ms Sturgeon chased world figures with her iPhone to post daily pictures of herself with the likes of Joe Biden, Greta Thunberg, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Sir David Attenborough and others.

Gary Smith, of the GMB union, described it at the time as “a fortnight of self-indulgence”, and added: “If you didn’t know any better you’d think the First Minister was preparing for life after politics.”

Nicola Sturgeon poses with Greta Thunberg

Emails released under Freedom of Information laws revealed that officials representing Ms Sturgeon asked organisers of the Open Golf Championship at St Andrews whether there were any “VVIPs she could meet”, no doubt in order to further expand her selfie album.

Story continues

Some commentators in Scotland have suggested in the past that Ms Sturgeon’s preferred job would be as a salaried UN envoy for gender equality, a role that would have to be created for her.

The messy row over Scotland’s transgender laws, however, appear to have made that possibility less likely.

Reem Alsalem, a UN special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, warned last year that Ms Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill would “open the door” to predatory males abusing women in single-sex spaces.

The Bill, which allowed men to legally change their gender without a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, was passed by the Scottish Parliament but was vetoed by Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon said Ms Alsalem’s concerns were “not well founded”, but the disagreement with the UN, compounded by the fallout over transgender rapist Isla Bryson, suggests her route to a job in New York would not be straightforward.

Ms Sturgeon does have one other passion project that could absorb her energy when she leaves Holyrood. In her resignation speech she said that improving the care system for children would be a lifelong commitment.

She has already been responsible for an independent review of the care system, which looks after one in 50 children north of the border, but there is much work to be done. It could offer her the sort of legacy achievement that she has failed to secure through her fight for Scottish independence.