This is why NJ lawmakers and police must work together to curb auto theft | Opinion

New Jersey is experiencing a rash of car thefts not experienced since the 1980s, when vehicles were easily hotwired and sent off to chop shops for cash windfalls.

Today, with the enormous advancement in anti-theft technology, including keyless ignition and engine immobilizers, one would assume that it would be near impossible to steal a car these days. Yet we are facing this enormous, and unexpected, spike in crime.

And why? In many cases, motorists are mindlessly dropping their key fob in the cupholder or the glove compartment, or leave their cars running untended while they do errands. Some cars can even be started if the key is just nearby.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police asks motorists to be more vigilant in safeguarding their vehicles from theft. Our message is remarkably simple, but important: please lock your doors and take your key fob with you. But, sadly, we are still seeing that more than 14,300 vehicles have been stolen in New Jersey through November 2022 — an increase of 9% from last year and a jump of 41% from 2020, when there was a record low.

The trend is not just in our state. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's Hot Spots Report, vehicle theft continues to skyrocket in many areas of the United States. Nationwide, 932,329 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement in 2021, a 6% increase over 2020 and a 17% increase since 2019.

Police departments — especially smaller ones — have become overwhelmed with car theft cases. It is an enormous burden for local detectives, especially because most of the cases involve joy rides in which the vehicle remain intact. We shouldn’t expect police to be consumed by this trend; it diverts manpower from protecting the public from more significant crime.

With input from the NJSACOP, there has been a growing movement in New Jersey to protect vehicles. For example, various law enforcement agencies are sharing more information than ever. The attorney general has relaxed rules for police chases, allowing us more latitude to seek and apprehend car thieves. New Jersey has also invested in license plate readers, giving patrol officers an advantage in discovering stolen cars.

But, despite so much momentum and focus, the NJSACOP believes there needs to be tighter penalties for people who steal cars. That is why our organization is voicing support for proposed legislation in Trenton that would create further deterrents.

Five bills are now working through the state Legislature with NJSACOP’s strong support.

One bill, A. 2210 / S. 249, requires scrap metal businesses to keep information about any seller of catalytic converters not connected to a vehicle, while another, A. 4930/ S. 3390, stiffens penalties for suspects who illegally use a vehicle’s master key.

Two other bills should also be signed: One, A. 4931 / S. 3389, establishes car thievery and receiving a stolen car as their own offenses, while extending sentences for repeat offenders. The other, A. 3666 /S. 2283 increases fines and suspensions for carjacking and car theft.

There is also S. 3006/ A. 4595, which increases penalties for repeat convictions of certain motor vehicle related crimes and increases penalties for leaders of auto theft rings.

While we hope that state lawmakers will act swiftly on these bills, as well as other legislation that is designed to fairly curb car theft, we cannot rely solely on Trenton to fix the problem.

Local police departments must continue to spread the message about ways in which people can protect their cars, such as parking in well-lit areas, closing the windows, not leaving an idling car unattended and, of course, not leaving the key fob in the cup holder.

New Jersey residents should also play an active role, keeping a closer eye on the neighborhood and promptly sharing information in social media groups. For areas with high rates of car theft, we’ve seen community members form citizen watch groups, posting photos of suspicious vehicles with out-of-state tags and coordinating local meetings with law enforcement.

Working together, and remaining vigilant, New Jersey can once again make auto theft an outdated crime through heavier penalties and a lesser chance for success.

Thomas Dellane is president of the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

