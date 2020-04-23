Why Nordic Group Limited’s (SGX:MR7) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we are going to look at Nordic Group Limited (SGX:MR7) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Nordic Group:

0.085 = S$8.4m ÷ (S$162m - S$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Nordic Group has an ROCE of 8.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Nordic Group

Does Nordic Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Nordic Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 2.9% average in the Construction industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Aside from the industry comparison, Nordic Group's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Nordic Group currently has an ROCE of 8.5%, less than the 20% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Nordic Group's past growth compares to other companies.

SGX:MR7 Past Revenue and Net Income April 23rd 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Nordic Group has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Nordic Group's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Nordic Group has total assets of S$162m and current liabilities of S$63m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 39% of its total assets. Nordic Group's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.