Why Norfolk failed to get witnesses to court in Granby Street triple murder case — again

Efforts to get two witnesses to come to court to provide information in a Norfolk triple murder case failed again Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies were unable to locate and serve them with court papers requiring their appearance before a judge.

The witnesses — who have not been publicly named — are wanted in connection with the March 19 shooting deaths of three people outside Chicho’s Backstage on Granby Street. Charges against Antoine Legrande, the only person arrested in the case, were dismissed this month after the witnesses did not show up for a preliminary hearing and a judge declined to reschedule it.

Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, 25, was among those who died. Also killed were Devon Harris, 25, a semi-pro football player, and Marquel Andrews, 24. The victims were part of a crowd of people who’d just walked out of the popular downtown night spot as it was closing. Two others were wounded.

Police arrested Legrande, 24, in May and charged him with three counts of second-degree murder, five counts of illegal use of a firearm and two counts of malicious wounding. Police also located three witnesses, all of whom were initially expected to come to Norfolk District Court in September to testify at a preliminary hearing for Legrande.

But when multiple law enforcement agencies were unable to locate and serve subpoenas to two of them, and a third failed to show up as promised, the case was postponed until Nov. 1. Judge Joe Lindsey warned prosecutors there would be no more continuances after that.

One witness came to the Nov. 1 hearing but the other two did not. Judge Michael Rosenblum refused to grant another continuance, noting Lindsey’s prior ruling that no more postponements would be allowed. Prosecutors then asked to withdraw the charges against LeGrande because they didn’t have enough evidence to proceed without the witnesses. LeGrande was released from jail later that day but could be recharged if the commonwealth’s attorney’s office is able to establish enough evidence.

At the end of the Nov. 1 hearing, Rosenblum issued show cause orders for the two witnesses who failed to come. The orders required both to appear in court Wednesday to explain why they didn’t show up.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Miles told Rosenblum on Wednesday the witnesses live in Portsmouth so proper procedure requires Portsmouth sheriff’s deputies to deliver the notices to them. The deputies, however, were unable to locate and serve them, Miles said.

Rosenblum set a new show cause hearing date for Jan. 17 to give the deputies more time to find them.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi said after the hearing the case has been frustrating for his office because of the witness issues, which he said happen sometimes in violent cases in which the witnesses fear retribution.

One of the witnesses who failed to come Sept. 6 initially had been cooperative, Fatehi said, so no subpoena was issued to prevent their name from being released publicly.

Fatehi said police, deputies and prosecutors from his office have all gone to the witnesses’ homes to try to talk to and serve them, but have had no luck.

“We will do that now and then even though it’s not our job,” he said.

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com