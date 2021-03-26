Why Is North Carolina Paying this Proud Son of Confederate Veterans to Lock Up Black Men?

Kali Holloway
·16 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/Facebook
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/Facebook

Kevin Stone, who denies that he is a racist or a member of a white supremacist group, is statewide head of the North Carolina chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, the fraternity of direct descendants of Confederate soldiers that the SPLC describes as “dominated by racial extremists.” He is also co-founder and national “Commander” of the Mechanized Cavalry Heritage Defense, the SCV’s motorcycle gang with reported ties to hate groups and outlaw biker clubs like the Hells Angels whose motto is “Ride as You Would with Forrest”—as in Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. Last year, Stone was elected leader of the SCV’s Army of Northern Virginia, giving him oversight of the organization’s dealings in several Atlantic states. In easily discoverable photos across the internet, Stone wears a motorcycle vest bearing insignia associated with a notorious neo-Nazi group, flashes reputed white power hand signs, and stands alongside some of the biggest names in the white supremacist movement.

And Kevin Stone is also a probation officer, meaning North Carolina has given him legal authority over the lives and freedom of Black and brown folks ensnared by the state’s system of criminal injustice.

Since last summer’s uprisings following the police murder of George Floyd, and on the heels of the white supremacist Capitol insurrection in January, there’s been a national discussion about the need to root out white supremacists within the country’s police forces. But Stone is no undercover “ghost skin” law enforcement infiltrator. He’s an SCV media mouthpiece—a highly powerful and visible force in the neo-Confederate ranks who’s been quoted in outlets from the New York Times to USA Today.

In 2019, North Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tracy Lee issued a statement noting the agency was “aware of the concerns raised” by Stone’s associations, and that it would be “looking into the matter and will take actions deemed most appropriate.” Lee concluded by stating that the “department expects its employees to maintain high ethical and moral standards."

Two years later, a quick online search of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety site still turns up Stone, who declined to comment for this article, as an employee within the Division of Adult Correction. The agency calendar displays the dates of Stone’s upcoming court appearances.

Stone has kept his badge despite not only his unsavory affiliations, but also his role at the center of a national scandal involving the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s backdoor dealings with the SCV that netted the neo-Confederate group a settlement payout in excess of $2.5 million from the school. NC Heritage PAC, the political fundraising arm of the North Carolina SCV, is currently under investigation for defying tax and campaign finance laws with illegal contributions to pro-Confederate Republican lawmakers, placing Stone at the center of yet another political storm.

Why Is UNC-Chapel Hill Spending $5 Million to Protect a Racist Statue?

The SCV purports to be a “non-political” heritage organization for “male descendants of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate armed forces.” But since its founding in 1896, the group’s primary function—like that of sister organization the United Daughters of the Confederacy—has been to propagate the Lost Cause, the ahistorical Civil War mythology that falsely portrays the treasonous Confederate fight to maintain Black chattel slavery as a patriotic war for “states’ rights.” (The specific right those states were fighting for was keeping Black folks enslaved.) The SCV website declares that Confederate soldiers “personified the best qualities of America” and contends—in direct contradiction to the written and stated words of Confederate leaders themselves—that the South’s traitorous attack against the Union was undertaken not over slavery, but for “the preservation of liberty and freedom.”

In the 1980s the national SCV organization attempted to recast its image—from a club for literal card-carrying racists to a “genealogy society” for earnest study of the Confederacy—with what the SPLC described as a “decade-long push to rid itself of open racism and bigotry.” Considering that the SCV’s historically revisionist ideology is best summed up by the phrase “the South was right,” it is not surprising that effort failed. By the early aughts, the SPLC reports, the most virulently racist SCV members seized leadership and began a series of purges of more “moderate” members. In the ensuing decades, the SPLC has reported an ongoing internal struggle between SCV members who merely want to focus on Confederate history—which, let’s be clear, means the romanticized white supremacist lie of the Lost Cause—and those one SCV disgruntled member in 2005 described as “neo-Nazis and white trash.”

<div class="inline-image__credit">Youtube</div>
Youtube

Back in 2019, frustrated members of the North Carolina SCV told numerous outlets that Stone is the de facto leader of the division’s racist faction, and that he has welcomed “scary” and “sketchy guys” into the Mechanized Cavalry motorcycle club, which they complain has “taken over” the North Carolina chapter. UNC-Chapel Hill’s student newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, reported at the time that Stone’s Mechanized Cavalry was the primary gateway into the NC SCV for members of the Hells Angels and the Outlaws, as acknowledged on social media by Stone’s reported second-in-command, Bill Starnes. The criminal element and racist riff raff have created an atmosphere of intimidation, those members told TDT, in which bikers open-carry weapons during SCV meetings. In one incident in 2019, Starnes allegedly pulled a gun on a member who dared criticize Stone.

That same year, INDY Week reported that Stone and his “leadership team... suspended and kicked out high-ranking members” who questioned their dealings, along with “anybody that doesn’t just do what they say.”

But Stone has not ejected the many open racists in the state SCV chapter he oversees. Mechanized Cavalry member George Randall is also a member of the League of the South, an openly racist white Southern secessionist group, and showed up to the 2017 white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, with famed bigot David Duke. Jeffrey Alan Long, a member of the NC SCV and Mechanized Cavalry, was arrested last May for shooting “his gun just a short distance” from a group protesting a local Confederate monument. (The incident came roughly 10 hours after Stone sent a mass email to NC SCV members suggesting they patrol Confederate markers under threat from “domestic terrorist groups including Antifa and BLM.”) Recently disbarred white nationalist lawyer Harold Ray Crews—who tried to have Unite the Right beating victim DeAndre Harris jailed on phony charges—is a member of both the League of the South and the NC SCV.

Racial Terrorists Are Stalking North Carolina’s Black Lives Matter Activists

Boyd Cathey, a frontline player in the racist takeover of the SCV nearly two decades ago, is still listed as the NC chapter “Aide-de-Camp.” And Kirk Lyons, the Holocaust-denying attorney who was also key to the 2002 racist power grab and who once bragged of owning "America's only pro-White law firm,” remains not only a member of the NC SCV under Stone’s stewardship, but until February was “Brigade Commander” of the NC SCV’s Southern Highland Brigade.

In May 2019, nearly a year after anti-racist protesters toppled a Confederate statue called “Silent Sam” on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill, Stone’s day job became a matter of local news interest. Local activists posted on social media about Stone’s neo-Confederate ties and alleged white supremacist associations, and a group calling themselves “Concerned Citizens of North Carolina” followed up with letters to state authorities, including the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. They noted that Stone often sports the "Lambda" symbol, favored by white supremacists and also the logo for the Shield Wall Network, founded by self-identified Nazi Billy Roper, who once said, “I’m not a white separatist. I’m a nonwhite extinctionist.” When multiple local news outlets carried the story, helping calls for Stone’s removal gain volume, Roper was among Stone’s most vocal defenders.

On Nov. 27, 2019—the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, when the media was less likely to scrutinize the issue—UNC-Chapel Hill announced it had reached a settlement with the NC SCV, the chapter which Stone heads. “Silent Sam” would be given to the NC SCV and, far more controversially, the school would set up a $2.5 million trust for the neo-Confederate group to care for the statue. After 15 months of keeping the statue in an undisclosed storage space, and as much time publicly waffling on where it would go next, the settlement was supposed to bring a contentious campus issue to a close.

And it might have, if that same day, Stone had not emailed a gloating letter to chapter members revealing the deal was struck in secret meetings between the NC SCV and the university. After Chapel Hill attorney T. Greg Doucette made the letter public, Stone attempted to have Dropbox wipe it from the internet under copyright claims, a battle he ultimately lost. (Doucette tweeted that an anti-Stone member of the SCV indicated the hand sign Stone displays in this photo with the statue is an inverted “v,” the Lambda symbol, another nod to Roper’s Shield Wall group.) In the missive, the NC SCV head bragged the settlement was “something that I never dreamed we could accomplish in a thousand years and all at the expense of the University itself,” and suggested the money would pay for “a new site and prominent display for Silent Sam and our new Division headquarters.”

But NC SCV members who worried that the cash infusion would help Stone pump money into the Mechanized Cavalry, bringing more outright neo-Nazi and bikers into the group, complained to local news outlets. One member told TDT that the new properties Stone described would have “racist overtones.”

“Kevin Stone is no more interested in Silent Sam and what it stands for than the man on the moon,” the member told the TDT in 2019. “He sees this money as a pot of gold to build himself and his biker gang a massive headquarters.”

UNC-Chapel Hill’s administration and particularly the board of governors—a body appointed by the state’s Republican-majority general assembly—quickly became the target of outrage over the SCV payout. Students held protest marches, dozens of academic departments issued denunciation statements, the UNC-Chapel Hill Faculty Council endorsed a resolution condemning the deal, and outside groups including the Carolina Black Caucus and the Institute for the Study of the Americas decried the move. Noted historians David Blight of Yale, W. Fitzhugh Brundage of UNC-Chapel Hill, and Kevin Levin, author of Searching for Black Confederates: The Civil War’s Most Persistent Myth, co-wrote a critical piece noting that “the SCV is free to use Silent Sam and this generous subsidy to continue its long-standing misinformation campaign about the history and legacy of the Civil War, with an endowment that rivals that of the university’s history department.”

Your Confederacy Is Burning. It’s About Time.

William Sturkey, an associate professor of history at UNC-Chapel Hill, told me he was “absolutely gobsmacked” by the deal because the university had consistently told faculty it lacked the funds to back a number of worthwhile projects.

“For most of us on the campus who are interested in pushing the university to be a bit more progressive when it comes to the study of race in the American South, one of the biggest smacks in our face was that we’re constantly told all that time we don’t have the money to do things,” says Sturkey, who taught an open-to-the-public class on history of race and memory with almost no financial support from the college. “I basically organized the whole thing on my own for the cheap. And they loved pointing a finger at it, saying, “Oh, we’re doing something! But then after telling us that we can’t afford to pay guest speakers, we can’t afford to adequately compensate you for the class, we can’t even afford to hire an historian of American slavery, then they turned around and gave $2.5 million to a neo-Confederate group to build a shrine. So that was what was the biggest slap in the face.”

Stone would later write an apologetic follow-up stating he “was guilty of puffing and strutting in that email” before a judge scrapped the deal in February of 2020, ruling that the NC SCV lacked the standing to bring a lawsuit in the first place. The sketchiness of the deal—which included an initially undisclosed $74,999 payment, and the revelation that UNC agreed to the settlement before the SCV lawsuit was even filed—is still being revealed thanks to a lawsuit filed by TDT against the UNC System alleging the school broke North Carolina’s Open Meetings Law.

Stone has repeatedly denied that the SCV is a “white supremacy group” or that he is a racist. He told a local news affiliate that the Lambda symbol he wears is “based on the Spartan shields in the movie 300,” and that he had never heard of Shield Wall before he was “attacked by groups of left-wing protesters.” (Which seems odd, considering that in 2017, the SCV and Stone’s Mechanized Cavalry marched with both the Ku Klux Klan and Confederate 28—which announced it had joined forces with Roper’s ShieldWall Network just one month prior—to “protect” Gettysburg’s Confederate monuments from an antifa group who never planned to be there.)

In declining to comment for this article, Stone referred me to the press office of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. In a written message, J. Gregory Thomas, a spokesperson in the Community Corrections area of the agency stated the NC DPS “is aware of the concerns raised regarding Mr. Stone.” The statement went on to note that “the Division of Community Corrections takes personnel matters seriously and will take any actions that are deemed necessary and appropriate according to state law and agency policy. The Department expects its employees to maintain high ethical and moral standards.”

In response to my query about the findings of the 2019 investigation the agency said it would undertake into Stone’s associations, Thomas wrote that “this is a personnel matter and North Carolina General Statute 126-22 through 24 prevents us from discussing investigations and related actions.”

Racial Terrorists Are Stalking North Carolina’s Black Lives Matter Activists

Like the SCV’s public insistence that membership is denied to anyone tied to hate groups, its “non-political” self-designation is so easily debunked you almost wonder why they bother. In 2019, after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced plans to remove local Confederate monuments, Stone and his NC SCV held multiple “legislative receptions” that turned up neo-Confederate sympathizing North Carolina Republican legislators including Larry G. Pittman, Keith Kidwell, Jerry Carter, and Mitch Setzer.

But the most overt example of the NC SCV’s effort to influence politics is its political action committee, which is currently under investigation by state authorities for violating campaign finance laws. The NC Heritage PAC, the NC SCV’s separate political arm, is being probed by the state Board of Elections for having “allowed the neo-Confederate group to raise money from its underlings, shuffle it to supportive Republicans under a different name, and avoid paying taxes on the effort by exploiting nonprofit law,” according to a report in Indy Week. A complaint filed by a watchdog group alleges NC Heritage PAC distributed roughly $28,000 into campaign coffers for state GOP politicians including Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler, House Speaker Tim Moore, and Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger. A spokesperson for the NC Board of Elections, when asked about the status of the investigation, texted me that “under state law, all campaign finance investigations are confidential.”

Charleston’s Finally Ready to Tear Down Its Jim Crow Era Slavery Shrine. Will South Carolina’s GOP Let It?

It is, quite obviously, inherently political to rewrite the Confederacy’s white supremacist history in furtherance of a white supremacist national historical memory. Amidst the takedown of racist monuments around the country, the national SCV has been erecting new tributes to the Confederacy and, like the UDC, litigating to force jurisdictions to keep Confederate monuments standing. (Including the Confederate statues in Charlottesville at the center of the 2017 murder of anti-racist activist Heather Heyer.)

When the Southern Baptist Convention, a denomination founded on support for Black enslavement, voted to renounce the Confederate flag, Stone preachily condemned the move as a “heinous and sinful deed” and “treasonous insult,” lobbing the latter bit with no apparent irony. In 2018, as the NC SCV was planting gigantic “mega” Confederate flags cross the state under a plan called “Flags Across the Carolinas,” Stone penned an op-ed complaining that leftists were attempting to cast Confederates “as villains, despite the fact that they built this country and secured the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

After North Carolina announced in February that it will no longer be making or renewing license plates featuring Confederate flags, Stone issued a statement calling the move “blatant discrimination” and equating it with “ethnic genocide.” That’s not only both wrong and stupid, it’s the kind of thing only said by someone whose white entitlement makes them perceives a certain kind of treatment as oppressive because it is meant for “other” people.” Just this month, the SCV filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, and Stone said in a statement that “to assume the Confederate Battle Flag is uniquely offensive is to validate only one viewpoint and thereby discriminate against others.”

This is the constant refrain from neo-Confederates and Lost Cause proponents—that Confederate symbology is merely a way to recognize Southern heritage. It’s historically revisionist nonsense, an argument countered by the many racist and slavery apologists who rally around Confederate iconography. There’s a reason why the SCV is filled with neo-Nazis and neo-fascists, why the dots connecting Stone and members of various hate groups are so easy to trace.

Somehow, the NC Department of Public Safety finds this unremarkable, despite the agency’s own figures showing an estimated 56 percent of folks under parole supervision are Black. In his role as a parole officer, Stone oversees the freedom of those whose cases he’s given. There should be a recognized conflict in determining the futures of Black folks while also being a proud promoter of Confederate lies who mixes with stars of the white supremacist movement and promotes a fable that attempts to erase the horrors of slavery and white supremacy. But in Stone’s position, there is a statement about law enforcement overall in this country, and the disregard with which it holds those who have always been mistreated by the system. And the primary takeaway is that, even after last summer, the system of racial injustice endures.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia police arrest Black lawmaker for knocking as Gov. Brian Kemp signed new voting restrictions

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) signed into law a new law to restrict voting access in the state, shortly after the Republican-led legislature passed it along party lines. Georgia voted for President Biden in November, then elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in a January runoff election. "After the November election last year, I knew, like so many of you, that significant reforms to our state elections were needed," Kemp said. The Atlantic's Adam Serwer had an alternate explanation. Republicans lost presidential and senatorial elections in Georgia so they changed the rules to make it harder for black people to vote. It's no more complicated than that. The law doesn't make it harder to cheat; it is a form of cheating, a word that understates the malice of it. https://t.co/cnRWpp6czI — Adam Serwer (@AdamSerwer) March 25, 2021 The new law makes it harder to request and drop off absentee ballots, changes early voting hours, replaces the elected secretary of state as head of the state election board with an appointee of the legislature, and gives that board the power to remove and replace county election officials. "That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta," The Associated Press reports. The law also "bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people in line to vote." "As always, the burden of these changes falls most heavily on voters of color — those the Voting Rights Act was designed to protect,” Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU of Georgia, said in a statement. As Kemp was signing the law behind closed doors, state Rep. Park Cannon (D) was arrested by Capitol police for knocking. Cannon, a Black woman who represents Atlanta, was charged with felony obstruction of law enforcement and disrupting a session of the General Assembly. She faces 1 to 5 years in prison if convicted, AP reports. “Why are you arresting her?” This Facebook Live video from @TWareStevens shows the moment authorities detained state Rep. Park Cannon as @GovKemp was behind those doors signing elections restrictions into law. #gapol pic.twitter.com/U1xMJ6tZrY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 25, 2021 Cannon "was advised that she was disturbing what was going on inside and if she did not stop, she would be placed under arrest," George State Police spokesman Lt. W. Mark Riley said. "Rep. Cannon refused to stop knocking on the door." Tamara Stevens, an activist who was with Cannon, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Cannon was not being disruptive or disrespectful. "She knew he was signing a bill that would affect all Georgians — why would he hide behind closed doors?" Stevens said. "This isn't a monarchy." More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreadersCalifornia Supreme Court greatly limits cash bail requirements

  • Superstore closes its doors for good, but not before providing some sweet closure

    Attention shoppers: Superstore has finally shut its doors, ending its six-season run on NBC with a one-hour finale that provided closure and some hopeful happy endings for all its central characters. For a comedy like Superstore, one that’s usually bursting with rapid one-liners and heartwarming humor, exiting in other way wouldn’t have made sense. No tornado or unexpected blizzard was going to shut down the St. Louis Cloud 9 store forever with everyone trapped inside. The show did take some intense routes and twists during its run—remember when they found out corporate only agreed to their union deal because they’d been sold out to Zephra?—but this a series ender here. Despite the store going out of business in the traditional sense, the two-part finale not only brings Amy (and America Ferrera) back properly, it also gives a satisfactory and firm resolution to everyone’s arc, wrapping it all up with callbacks, extremely moving voiceovers, and flash-forwards. But first, let’s zoom out for a bit and go through how the finale got to that place.

  • Loved ones struggle with why New Mexico friends were killed

    Jennifer Lannon loved her children, though she lost custody of them because of her struggle with prescription drug use. The decomposing body of the 39-year-old mother and those of two of her troubled friends — Jesten Mata, 40, and Matthew Miller, 21 — were found this month in a pickup truck at the Albuquerque airport. With them was the body of Randal Apostalon, a man known to give rides for money.

  • Hannity lashes out at Seth Meyers after comments about 'sociopaths' preventing gun control

    The friction between Seth Meyers and Sean Hannity came to a head on Fox News, Thursday night.

  • Phil Jackson unloads on Carmelo Anthony while talking Knicks tenure, compares own treatment to Donald Trump

    Phil Jackson seems to think a lot of people have been unfair to Phil Jackson.

  • Dwight Howard receives Lakers ring, gets ejected in night that only Dwight Howard can have

    Dwight got into it with Montrezl Harrell.

  • Trump’s secret sit-down with Ohio candidates turns into ‘Hunger Games’

    The former president summoned four candidates for the state's open Senate seat in a session that resembled the boardroom scenes on "The Apprentice."

  • Road rage shooting on I-95 kills woman riding in car with her husband, NC cops say

    The 47-year-old woman died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Bhad Bhabie Celebrates 18th Birthday by Auctioning Infamous 'Cash Me Outside' Meme as NFT

    Bhad Bhabie is gearing up to celebrate her 18th birthday by auctioning off her "catch me outside" meme as an NFT on Opensea, Rarible, and Zora.

  • This Island Nation Had Zero COVID Cases for Months. Now It's Overwhelmed.

    The emergency rooms are heaving, health care workers are falling sick, and misinformation about the coronavirus is running rife. It has all left Papua New Guinea, an island nation just north of Australia, in the grip of a deadly crisis, as a tripling of infections over the past month has swamped an already fragile health care system. The wave of cases, which authorities have described as a “major epidemic,” most likely began in February. About 70% of symptomatic patients are testing positive — among the highest rates in the world. Of the country’s 39 deaths from the virus, 30 have happened in the past six weeks, and the number is expected to swell. Confirmed infections have passed 4,100, after having remained at zero through June, though the actual number of cases is believed to be far higher. The toll on health workers has been severe. About 10% of workers have tested positive at the country’s major hospital, in Port Moresby, a city of 380,000 people that has been hit hardest. In field hospitals, workers, sweating beneath protective equipment, are rushing between beds to tend to the dying. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “We fear that we are going to fill all these beds and then we will have nowhere else to continue to care for COVID patients,” said Mangu Kendino, an emergency physician and the chair of the COVID-19 committee at Port Moresby General Hospital. “We’re tired, we’re exhausted, we’re fatigued.” A year into the pandemic, countries around the world are entering a new phase as they vaccinate growing shares of their populations and reopen schools, restaurants and offices. But the crisis in Papua New Guinea is another reminder that the global emergency is far from over — that the virus will continue to wreak havoc and sow death until the entire world is vaccinated, a prospect that may be years away. The situation in the island nation is exactly what public health experts have warned of as wealthy countries buy up the world’s vaccine stockpiles and put the pandemic largely behind them, while smaller and poorer nations are left with cap in hand. After having largely avoided severe outbreaks for many months, Papua New Guinea is now experiencing harrowing scenes not unlike those in Italy early in the pandemic. This month, one patient, suffering an asthma attack, died in a hospital parking lot. “They have challenges accessing health care at the best of times,” said Rob Mitchell, an emergency physician specializing in triage in the Pacific. “I fear that the current case numbers are just the tip of the iceberg.” It is unclear why Papua New Guinea is just now being hit with a severe outbreak. It has an especially young population, and some experts speculate that the virus could have been circulating more widely all along, but that many cases were asymptomatic or mild and went undetected. Others say it could be a result of public apathy about rules like wearing masks and practicing social distancing. “When the pandemic was first announced by the WHO and we went into lockdown, the government reacted pretty quickly,” said Dr. William Pomat, the director of the PNG Institute of Medical Research. But late last year, he added, “many of us became very complacent. A lot of the things we were supposed to be doing, we didn’t do anymore.” As infections flare, doctors are working overtime, trying to keep up with a demand that they expect will only increase in the coming weeks. In Port Moresby, the capital, stadiums have been converted into temporary field hospitals, and existing hospitals are stretched to capacity. “The COVID center in Port Moresby is full; our field hospital is almost full,” said Gary Nou, an emergency physician helping to lead the government’s response to the pandemic. In one of the field hospitals, Nou said, he and others, dressed in full protective equipment, often work in humid conditions as they struggle to keep their patients cool and hydrated. “As soon as you walk off the floor, you’re drenched in sweat,” he said. “When we are at maximum, our toilet facilities are stretched to the limit, and waste disposal is stretched to the limit. Every day is a challenge.” At the nearby major hospital, some wards have been converted to accommodate patients with COVID-19, but doctors say they remain worried that there will not be enough beds. Doctors and nurses are having to extend shifts as their colleagues become infected. More than 120 staff members have so far tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the hospital said, adding that the numbers were increasing daily. In response, Australia has donated 8,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, as well as protective equipment and ventilators. It has also deployed a small team to the country. Fearing spread of the virus, the Australian authorities have ramped up efforts to vaccinate the population of the Torres Strait Islands, an archipelago bordering northern Australia and Papua New Guinea. Most of the islands are part of the Australian state of Queensland. “They’re our family. They’re our friends. They’re our neighbors. They’re our partners,” Scott Morrison, Australia’s prime minister, said last week. “This is in Australia’s interests, and it is in our region’s interests.” Covax, a global health initiative designed to make access to inoculations more equal, began rolling out doses of vaccines to developing nations last month, and it has said it will deliver 588,000 to Papua New Guinea by June. But in some cases, wealthier nations have failed to honor contracts, reducing the number of doses the initiative can buy, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the World Health Organization, said in a statement last month. He warned that the pandemic would not end until everyone was vaccinated. “This is not a matter of charity,” he said. “It’s a matter of epidemiology.” Until then, officials in Papua New Guinea will be left to combat not only the virus itself but also a tide of misinformation about the virus and the vaccines, carried largely through social media channels. “Even for the educated health worker, it’s causing a lot of doubt,” said Nou, the Port Moresby-based physician, who has conducted a survey of health care workers’ views about the pandemic. He said that some in the country believed that the virus was a hoax, or that people on the island were immune, or that it might be safer to contract the virus than to be vaccinated. With the country now waging an all-out battle against the coronavirus, some public health experts worry that the redirecting of resources could come at a lethal cost to those with other severe health conditions, such as malaria or tuberculosis. Papua New Guinea has some of the highest rates of tuberculosis in the world. “It’s not good enough to just respond to COVID and then have someone die of another cause,” said Dr. Suman Majumdar, an infectious diseases specialist at the Burnet Institute, an Australian medical research facility. “We have feared the worst,” he added, “and this is happening.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Senate Republicans urge companies to cut Dems’ funding over efforts to overturn Iowa House race

    Senate Republicans are warning companies that cut off donations to the GOP after the U.S. Capitol attack that their standing on the Hill may suffer if they don't now speak out about Democrats' efforts to overturn a Republican House victory in Iowa.Why it matters: Democrats are trying to expand their narrow margin in the chamber, a vital consideration heading into midterm elections, in which the party in power historically loses roughly two dozen seats.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is leading a group that is warning of repercussions if some big-name companies don't follow the precedent they set when they cut ties with Republicans who voted to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College victory.What's new: That thinly veiled threat will be relayed in a letter co-authored by McConnell, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), and Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa).None voted against the election certification."We are asking you to apply the same standard to this attempt to overturn an election that you applied to the Republicans who objected to certain states' electoral votes," the senators write."If you decide to not speak out about this brazen attempt to steal an election, some may question the sincerity of your earlier statements and draw the conclusion that your actions were partisan instead of principled."The backstory: Iowa officials certified Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller Meeks' razor-thin victory in late November.She beat Democrat Rita Hart by just six votes after a recount. But Hart has appealed to the House Administration Committee, asking it to conduct its own investigation into ballots her campaign insists should have been counted.The process could trigger a vote by the full House over who will represent the seat.Republicans say Democrats' efforts to relitigate the election closely mirrors GOP objections to Biden's close victories in key states last year.What they're saying: "If the businesses who condemned Republicans in January don’t condemn Democrats for doing the same, everyone will question whether these companies are truly committed to free elections," Cotton said in a statement on the letter.McConnell called the prospect of a House vote on the seat "absurd" and said Democrats "want to use brute political power to overturn a democratic result because they lost."Between the lines: This week's letter will be released as an open appeal to corporate America. But a source close to Cotton said they plan to directly press government relations staff for 15 companies that were particularly forceful in their condemnations of electoral college objectors.The companies on the list include Fortune 100 firms with regular business before Congress, including Amazon, Verizon, Mastercard, Dow, Nike and Walt Disney.The message, the source close to Cotton said is "there will be consequences if you start acting like partisan Democrats. ... That would probably change how members interact with these organizations in a number of ways."Be smart: The language of the letter itself was less ominous than that warning, offered only on the condition of anonymity.But the letter's implication is clear enough: speak up as you did in January or risk making permanent political enemies.The bottom line: McConnell's decision to sign on to the letter is sure to get the attention of the companies receiving it.The source close to Cotton said Republican lobbyists for some of those companies have privately said they "agree on the merits" but have declined to say anything publicly.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Republicans tell Buttigieg that Biden's infrastructure bill should focus on roads, rail, ports - not climate or social justice

    Biden is expected to unveil the initial pieces of his economic agenda next week in Pittsburgh, which includes a $3 trillion infrastructure component.

  • How could a high school football coach think anti-Semitic play calls were appropriate?

    After initially being suspended for the team's next game, this week Duxbury Public Schools fired Dave Maimaron, who had been coach since 2005 and won five MIAA Super Bowls.

  • US troops had to use their phones as flashlights to try to escape a sinking assault amphibious vehicle that killed 9 of them

    The investigation into what happened to a Marine Corps assault amphibious vehicle last summer is out. It was a disaster.

  • Nurse Claims Doctor Behind Bars For Life ‘Didn’t Really Know What He Was Doing’ In O.R

    Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon in Texas, has been nicknamed “Dr. Death.” From 2011 – 2013, Dr. Duntsch reportedly maimed 33 patients, with two of them later dying after surgery, while working at hospitals in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. In 2015, Duntsch was indicted on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of harming an elderly person. In 2017, he was sentenced to life in prison, becoming the first known surgeon sentenced to life in prison due to gross malpractice. One of the O.R. nurses Dr. Duntsch worked with was Kyle. “After the surgery began, I started getting the impression that Dr. Duntsch didn’t really know what he was doing,” Kyle says about one of the surgeries he assisted in. Less than 24 hours later, the patient died. Kyle says the next day, he went into the operating room once again with Dr. Duntsch. “As he was working, and he started putting in screws which are meant to go into the spine, every single person in that O.R. told him that’s in soft tissue, and his response was, ‘I know where it’s at. I can see it. It’s in the spine,’” Kyle says. Hear more from Kyle in the video above. And, hear why the doctor who was called in to correct the damage says he questions if Dr. Duntsch was even a doctor. On Thursday's episode of Dr. Phil, “Life After ‘Death’: Lethal Surgeon Sentenced to Prison,” a man who was maimed by Dr. Duntsch shares his story, and a woman who says she considered Duntsch her “second son” until her son became a quadriplegic after undergoing surgery with him speaks out for the first time. Plus, a former FBI criminal profiler weighs in on Duntsch’s character. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines? WATCH: Man Maimed As Result Of Botched Surgery Says Texas Doctor Is ‘A Quack And A Crazy Man’

  • Judge questions police witness’s refusal to testify in Huawei CFO extradition case

    The Canadian judge overseeing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case questioned a federal prosecutor on Thursday about why a retired police officer, considered a key witness by the defense, had declined to testify. The exchange came as prosecutors defended the refusal of Ben Chang, a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer, to take the stand. Chang is accused by the defense of improperly sharing identifying details about Meng's electronic devices with U.S. authorities.

  • Michigan sees virus surge, but tighter restrictions unlikely

    Michigan, which not long ago had one of the country's lowest COVID-19 infection rates, is confronting an alarming spike that some experts worry could be a harbinger nationally. While vaccinations in Michigan are helping to protect senior citizens and other vulnerable people, the upswing is driving up hospitalizations among younger adults and forcing a halt to in-person instruction at some schools. Michigan last year saw some of the nation's fiercest resistance to lockdowns, including armed demonstrations at the state Capitol and an alleged right-wing plot to kidnap the governor.

  • Final voting results show major setback for Israel's Netanyahu

    The fourth election in just two years brought a stinging rebuke for the prime minister.

  • 'Potential to exponentially spread this': Spring break partying could lead to spike in coronavirus cases, experts say

    Although some may have immunity from prior infection or the vaccines, the variant B.1.1.7 is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Florida.

  • The Trump Organization controlled employees by giving them houses and paying for their kids’ tuition instead of giving raises, the ex-wife of a key employee says

    The Manhattan District Attorney's Office hired prosecutors with experience looking into how mobs operate to investigator the Trump Organization.