Why North Korea Is Raising Tensions with New Missile Tests

After a hiatus of 521 days, North Korea has resumed its missile-testing regime. On May 9, the country launched its second flight test in less than a week of what appear to be short-range missiles. Its May 4 launch involved multiple missiles, possibly including several of the same type.

The second test came on the second anniversary of South Korean President Moon Jae In's inauguration and just before a live TV interview in which Moon characterized the tests as a "pressure action" to shape further talks. He renewed his call for a fourth inter-Korean summit and emphasized planned shipments of South Korean food aid to the North. The May 9 test also coincided with the first visit to Seoul by U.S. Special Representative Stephen Biegun since the February breakdown of the Hanoi summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the tests routine and defensive in nature, while state-run media criticized the recent test of the U.S.-South Korea Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.

Why It Matters

