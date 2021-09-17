Why North Korea's cruise missile launch could worry other nations

Ankit Panda - North Korea analyst
·4 min read
The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea&#39;s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on 13 September 2021
North Korean state media put out images of the new cruise missile

Earlier this week, North Korea announced it had successfully tested a long-range cruise missile capable of hitting much of Japan.

Cruise missiles, unlike ballistic missiles, can swerve and turn through most of their flight - allowing them to attack from unexpected angles.

It shows North Korea is continuing its pursuit of ever more diverse and sophisticated means to deliver nuclear weapons.

It's clear the pandemic, a spate of natural disasters, and internal economic difficulties have done little to deter North Korea's fundamental prioritisation of its nuclear deterrent.

The latest successful test brings up a series of questions - why is North Korea doing this now, how significant is this, and what does it tell us about its priorities?

Pyongyang remains unshifting

North Korea has broadly been on a trajectory of qualitatively refining and quantitatively expanding its nuclear capabilities since the spring of 2019.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, since returning from the failed February 2019 summit with former U.S. President Donald J. Trump in Hanoi, Vietnam, expressed resolve to continue investing in North Korea's nuclear deterrent and pursuing a "self-reliant" national defence strategy.

But why is North Korea choosing to do this even as it struggles through food shortages and a deepening economic crisis?

It serves multiple ends.

Internally, these tests amplify Mr Kim's narrative of pursuing self-reliance in national defence and bolsters morale.

In practical terms, new capabilities, like these cruise missiles, complicate planning by North Korea's adversaries, who must now contend with new capabilities.

Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles fly low and slow towards their target.

The cruise missiles North Korea tested recently covered a range of some 1,500km (930 miles) over a little more than two hours of flight time.

Ballistic missiles of equivalent range would take a matter of minutes, but North Korea's interest in cruise missiles may be due to the difficulty for its adversaries in detecting their launches and in defending against them.

North Korea&quot;s leader Kim Jong Un leads the first workshop of the commanders and political officers of the Korean People&quot;s Army
North Korea has continued to develop nuclear weapons since IAEA inspectors were expelled

And what these tests show is that Mr Kim - despite openly contending with the country's difficulties - has maintained his determination to continue advancing his nuclear capabilities.

Unless we see a fundamental shift in priorities by North Korea or successful diplomatic outreach by the United States, Pyongyang should be expected to continue refining and advancing its capabilities.

But is it notable that North Korea chose to introduce this weapon system at this point in time?

Despite commentary to the contrary, the introduction of this weapon system and its testing likely have little to do with the policy specifics of the Biden administration or the twentieth anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, which coincided with these recent tests.

Nuclear carrying capabilities

Of greatest concern to South Korea, Japan, and the international community is the North Korean state media description of these newly tested missiles as "strategic weapons."

This usually means that the regime hopes to attach a nuclear warhead to the weapon.

No previous cruise missile system in North Korea has had an implied nuclear weapon delivery role.

But the development of these cruise missiles shouldn't come as a surprise. Mr Kim had in January 2021 announced that such a system was under development.

He also implied that this missile system could be used in the future for a potential tactical nuclear weapon delivery role.

What else do we know about these missiles?

Cruise missiles are also functionally different from ballistic missiles - which the North tested just two days later.

The UN Security Council sanctions actually forbid North Korea from testing ballistic missiles - but not cruise missiles.

This is because it considers ballistic missiles to be more threatening because they can carry a bigger and more powerful payloads, have a much longer range and can fly faster.

But unlike ballistic missiles, which have a limited ability to manoeuvre in the final stages of their flight, as their payloads hurtle down to the earth, cruise missiles can swerve and turn through the majority of their flight, allowing them to attack from unexpected angles.

Meanwhile, their low altitude flight means that ground-based radar systems will often only detect these missiles in the final stages of their flight, when it may be too low to successfully attempt to intercept them.

Cruise missiles aren't a fundamentally new technology for North Korea. For years now, it has tested and refined Soviet-derived anti-ship cruise missiles.

The recently tested missiles, however, exceed the range of those older cruise missiles by an order of magnitude.

But these cruise missiles are but one part of this broader effort by North Korea.

As the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency recently assessed, Pyongyang has also resumed operations at the gas-graphite reactor at the Yongbyon complex, implying the resumed production of plutonium for use in nuclear weapons.

The test of ballistic missiles in the days after the cruise missile tests underscores the possibility of North Korea resuming a sustained campaign of missile development, testing, and evaluation.

Ankit Panda is Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea says it launched missiles from a train for the 1st time

    North Korea said Thursday it successfully launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time and was continuing to bolster its defenses after both North and South Korea test-fired missiles just hours apart in dueling displays of military might.

  • U.S. condemns North Korea missile launch - State Department spokesperson

    The United States condemned North Korea's missile launch on Wednesday, saying it is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and posed a threat to its neighbors and the international community, a State Department spokesperson said. Both North Korea and South Korea test-fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest volley in an arms race https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-analys-idUSKBN2BM0G8 that has seen both countries develop increasingly sophisticated weapons while efforts to get talks going on defusing tension prove fruitless. North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles that landed in the sea off its east coast, according to officials in South Korea and Japan, just days after it tested a cruise missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-test-fires-long-range-cruise-missile-kcna-2021-09-12 that is believed to have nuclear capabilities.

  • The history behind Peru's food culture

    Potato, potahtoh. Tomato, tomahtoh. It’s a debate we owe to Peru, the third-largest country in South America, which gave the world its native potatoes and tomatoes among other foods.Why it matters: Ancient Peruvians developed and planted thousands of crops, including quinoa, tomatoes, corn and potatoes — which are only indigenous to the Andes in South America. The Spanish then exported these crops around the world at a time when famine was common from Europe to Russia. Smithsonian Magazine credi

  • 50-year-old UAE to pour billions into UK

    The United Arab Emirates will invest billions into the UK under a strategic partnership marking 50 years since its founding after British rule, both governments announced Thursday.

  • Arizona files first lawsuit challenging Biden's employer vaccine mandate

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's administration’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

  • Russia's Putin to attend 2022 Beijing Olympics - report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted China's invitation to attend the Beijing Olympics in February 2022, the RIA news agency quoted Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Thursday. Russian athletes are barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, with their flag and anthem until December 2022. The country will compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February under the name "ROC", an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee.

  • China accuses Washington of 'low political tricks' over Uyghur exhibit

    A U.S.-backed Uyghur photo exhibit of dozens of people who are missing or alleged to be held in camps in Xinjiang, China, opened in Switzerland on Thursday, prompting Beijing to issue a furious statement accusing Washington of "low political tricks". The "Wall of the Disappeared" which also features interviews with camp survivors about alleged forced sterilisation, stands outside the United Nations in Geneva where a month-long session of the Human Rights Council opened this week. "It was important for us to bring faces to represent the statistics," said Zumretay Arkin, whose uncle is featured in the exhibit.

  • I just spent a week in Venice and small crowds and armed police presence made it feel like an entirely different city

    I spent a week reporting from the Venice Film Festival, and the city was surprisingly calm and pleasant.

  • Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase already aiming for NFL history: 'I'm trying to break every record I can'

    The No. 5 overall pick in 2021 wants to earn a place in the NFL record book.

  • Philippines' Duterte will 'die first' before facing ICC

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would rather “die first” before facing an international tribunal, his spokesman said Thursday, the day after the International Criminal Court announced it would investigate allegations of crimes against humanity during his bloody war on drugs. Duterte’s spokesman, Harry Roque, said the president was unfazed when he’d informed him late Wednesday of the court’s decision. “The president didn’t have any reaction, because from the get go, he has said that he’ll die first before he faces any international courts,” Roque told reporters.

  • Deadly magnitude 6 earthquake hits Sichuan, China

    Sichuan's earthquake relief headquarters activated a level-II response, the Xinhua news agency reported, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system.Luzhou City launched a level-I emergency response.The China Earthquake Networks Center said the epicentre of the earthquake was 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. It struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) at 4:33 a.m. (2033 GMT).As well as at least three people killed, tens of people suffered light injuries, media reported.

  • Shootout in northwest Pakistan kills 7 soldiers, 5 militants

    Pakistan's military raided a militant hideout in the country's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed seven soldiers and five insurgents, the military said Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban released a statement claiming responsibility for the incident and saying they had ambushed the troops. The militant group — which is separate from the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan — has been fighting the Pakistani government for several years.

  • Ezekiel Elliott to critics after Week 1 struggles: ‘They should be studying a little bit more’

    Elliott had just 33 yards on the ground in their loss to the Buccaneers last week.

  • It's a tough market for buying a home. Here's how buyers are doing it.

    Here are strategies buyers are using to win bidding wars in today's competitive home buying market.

  • Dave Mustaine Rails Against Mask Mandates: ‘This Is Called Tyranny’

    Megadeth singer interrupted a concert in New Jersey — where more than 27,000 have died of Covid-19 — to complain about masks

  • Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties following missile tests

    The sister of North Korea's leader warned South Korea Wednesday that ties between the two countries could be destroyed following missile tests by both countries.

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Washington Post Says Gov. Ron DeSantis Just Sank To A ‘Jaw-Dropping’ New Low

    The editorial slammed the Florida Republican for "crass opportunism and disregard for the greater good."

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Kim Jong Un’s sister warns of ‘complete destruction’ of South Korean ties if slander continues

    The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday criticized South Korea's president and threatened a “complete destruction” of bilateral relations after both of the countries tested ballistic missiles hours apart.