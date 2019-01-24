Why NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A.’s (ELI:NOS) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at NOS, S.G.P.S., S.A. (ELI:NOS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for NOS S.G.P.S:

0.084 = €158m ÷ (€2.9b – €762m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, NOS S.G.P.S has an ROCE of 8.4%.

Does NOS S.G.P.S Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that NOS S.G.P.S’s ROCE is fairly close to the Media industry average of 9.8%. Aside from the industry comparison, NOS S.G.P.S’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How NOS S.G.P.S’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

NOS S.G.P.S has total liabilities of €762m and total assets of €2.9b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On NOS S.G.P.S’s ROCE

With that in mind, we’re not overly impressed with NOS S.G.P.S’s ROCE, so it may not be the most appealing prospect. You might be able to find a better buy than NOS S.G.P.S. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).