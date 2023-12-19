Why not build homes on farmland in Buckeye? It could save a ton of water

Incentivizing the development of farmland could save a ton of groundwater in the Phoenix Active Management Area.

Earlier this year, I offered an idea to address Phoenix’s groundwater supply shortfall.

That idea was to incentivize the development of agricultural lands — which can use five to six times more groundwater than homes and businesses — by allowing developers to pump a small amount of groundwater that also would be required to be replenished.

Such a move would save a significant amount of water in the Phoenix Active Management Area — more than 15 million acre-feet over 100 years.

Consider that 90% of the Phoenix AMA’s groundwater shortfall is in its Hassayampa groundwater basin.

What Hobbs must do next: To solve our water problems

And the majority of that overdraft is due to agricultural pumping in the Roosevelt and Buckeye irrigation districts.

It is startling that the idea of incentivizing development on the lands in these two districts — which, by the way, are both within Buckeye city limits — was not considered by the Governor’s Water Policy Council.

I have talked with representatives of both districts — including farmers and their managers — and they are surprised themselves.

They would support such an incentive because it’s a responsible way to lift the moratorium on developers using groundwater for an assured water supply.

After all, they mused, wasn’t that the plan when the Groundwater Management Act was adopted in the first place — to encourage less water use over time?

Let’s hope the Legislature takes a hard look at this idea and adopts it for the sake of our groundwater.

Dave Roberts, Tempe

The writer is former water resource executive at the Salt River Project and now a water strategy consultant for Buckeye Water Conservation and Drainage District.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Buckeye could save a ton of water if homes were built on farmland