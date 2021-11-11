Why you should not expect the taunting flags to go away
Nothing has united fans and players more than their outrage towards the rise in taunting calls. Mike Jones and Jarrett Bell explain why no one should expect them to go away anytime soon.
For over 70 years, Dean Stockwell was a fixture of stage, film, and TV. And he especially shined in cult films and sci-fi projects. The post Remembering Dean Stockwell (1936-2021) appeared first on Nerdist.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was limited in Wednesday's practice with a sore foot.
Women — and some men — in Congress have been fighting for government child care assistance for almost 80 years. With President Joe Biden's $1.85 trillion social services package, they are as close as they have ever been to winning. Biden's bill making its way through Congress would put the U.S. on course to providing free prekindergarten, paid family leave to care for children or sick loved ones, and an enhanced child tax credit in a massive expansion of federal support to working families.
Centrist Democrats like Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have dashed progressives' hopes to roll back the Trump tax cuts, and rich Americans could get a new break.
Cleveland #Browns first two picks receive high praise as @joshkeatley16 reviews:
New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney didn't blink when grilled over his controversial Henry Ruggs III tweets, and refused to back down.
"I was so mad," Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee said of the scare
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Quarterback Matthew Downing will be heading to his third college
Carrie Underwood was caught giving side eyes at the CMAs during Luke Bryan's joke about Aaron Rodgers. See pictures here.
Marvin Bagley's agent slammed the Kings when the big man wasn't in the rotation.
Ashley Mitchell first joined The Challenge in 2016 during Rivals III and quickly proved to be a formidable player
England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said his team were "devastated" after Jimmy Neesham's clean striking took them by surprise in their tense Twenty20 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.
As of Saturday, the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to reduce the team’s eventual liability for termination pay from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by shifting $3 million of his remaining pay into a roster bonus, due this week. The two sides then pivoted to another path that got to the same place. [more]
A Michigan high school cross country athlete, Garrett Winter, ran a personal best in a 5K, finishing in second, but was disqualified for profanity.
The Lions land both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Malik Willis in the latest set of projections from Draft Wire
Holmgren finished with a rather historic stat line on Tuesday during his debut with Gonzaga in a win over Dixie State.
Earlier today, a bunch of Fortnite players found themselves in possession of the Axe of Champions, one of the rarest items in the game, only to have it snatched away after a few minutes. Fortnite developer Epic Games says the whole thing was a big mistake.
"I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people."View Entire Post ›
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.