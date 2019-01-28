Why We’re Not Impressed By Ajooni Biotech Limited’s (NSE:AJOONI) 5.7% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Ajooni Biotech Limited (NSE:AJOONI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ajooni Biotech:

0.057 = ₹7.6m ÷ (₹193m – ₹59m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, Ajooni Biotech has an ROCE of 5.7%.

Is Ajooni Biotech’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Ajooni Biotech’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Food industry average of 14%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Putting aside Ajooni Biotech’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Ajooni Biotech’s current ROCE of 5.7% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 24% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

NSEI:AJOONI Last Perf January 28th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Ajooni Biotech is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Ajooni Biotech’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Ajooni Biotech has total assets of ₹193m and current liabilities of ₹59m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 31% of its total assets. Ajooni Biotech has a medium level of current liabilities (boosting the ROCE somewhat), and a low ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Ajooni Biotech’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On Ajooni Biotech's ROCE

There are likely better investments out there. You might be able to find a better buy than Ajooni Biotech.