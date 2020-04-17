Why We’re Not Impressed By Avio S.p.A.’s (BIT:AVIO) 4.6% ROCE

Today we'll look at Avio S.p.A. (BIT:AVIO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Avio:

0.046 = €24m ÷ (€826m - €311m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Avio has an ROCE of 4.6%.

Does Avio Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Avio's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10.0% average reported by the Aerospace & Defense industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Avio's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Avio delivered an ROCE of 4.6%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Avio's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Avio's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Avio has current liabilities of €311m and total assets of €826m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 38% of its total assets. Avio's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

What We Can Learn From Avio's ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Avio. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.