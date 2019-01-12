Why We’re Not Impressed By Axway Software SA’s (EPA:AXW) 9.5% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Axway Software SA (EPA:AXW) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Axway Software:

0.095 = €31m ÷ (€557m – €149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Axway Software has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Is Axway Software’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Axway Software’s ROCE is around the 10% average reported by the Software industry. Separate from Axway Software’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Axway Software.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Axway Software’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Axway Software has total liabilities of €149m and total assets of €557m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 27% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Axway Software’s ROCE

Overall, Axway Software has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. You might be able to find a better buy than Axway Software. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).

