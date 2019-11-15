Why We’re Not Impressed By BayWa Aktiengesellschaft’s (ETR:BYW) 3.1% ROCE

Today we are going to look at BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for BayWa:

0.031 = €140m ÷ (€8.9b - €4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, BayWa has an ROCE of 3.1%.

Does BayWa Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, BayWa's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.3% average in the Trade Distributors industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside BayWa's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

BayWa has an ROCE of 3.1%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how BayWa's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

XTRA:BYW Past Revenue and Net Income, November 15th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

BayWa's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

BayWa has total liabilities of €4.4b and total assets of €8.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 49% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, BayWa's ROCE is concerning.