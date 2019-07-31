Why We’re Not Impressed By Besqab AB (publ)’s (STO:BESQ) 6.5% ROCE

Today we'll look at Besqab AB (publ) (STO:BESQ) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Besqab:

0.065 = kr86m ÷ (kr2.1b - kr823m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Besqab has an ROCE of 6.5%.

Does Besqab Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Besqab's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 14% average in the Consumer Durables industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Separate from how Besqab stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Besqab's current ROCE of 6.5% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 23% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Besqab's past growth compares to other companies.

OM:BESQ Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Besqab has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Besqab's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Besqab has total assets of kr2.1b and current liabilities of kr823m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. Besqab's ROCE is improved somewhat by its moderate amount of current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On Besqab's ROCE

Despite this, its ROCE is still mediocre, and you may find more appealing investments elsewhere.