Why We’re Not Impressed By Biffa plc’s (LON:BIFF) 7.3% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Biffa:

0.073 = UK£62m ÷ (UK£1.1b – UK£304m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Biffa has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Does Biffa Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Biffa’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 10% average reported by the Commercial Services industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Biffa’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Biffa’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Biffa has total liabilities of UK£304m and total assets of UK£1.1b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.

The Bottom Line On Biffa’s ROCE

If Biffa continues to earn an uninspiring ROCE, there may be better places to invest.