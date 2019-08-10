Why We’re Not Impressed By Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s (ETR:LHA) 8.1% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Deutsche Lufthansa:

0.081 = €2.0b ÷ (€43b - €18b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Deutsche Lufthansa has an ROCE of 8.1%.

Does Deutsche Lufthansa Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Deutsche Lufthansa's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 12% average reported by the Airlines industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Deutsche Lufthansa's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Deutsche Lufthansa's past growth compares to other companies.

XTRA:LHA Past Revenue and Net Income, August 10th 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Deutsche Lufthansa.

Deutsche Lufthansa's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Deutsche Lufthansa has total liabilities of €18b and total assets of €43b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 42% of its total assets. Deutsche Lufthansa's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

The Bottom Line On Deutsche Lufthansa's ROCE