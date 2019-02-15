Why We’re Not Impressed By Dhunseri Ventures Limited’s (NSE:DVL) 2.7% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll look at Dhunseri Ventures Limited (NSE:DVL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Dhunseri Ventures:

0.027 = ₹355m ÷ (₹16b – ₹2.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Dhunseri Ventures has an ROCE of 2.7%.

Check out our latest analysis for Dhunseri Ventures

Is Dhunseri Ventures’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Dhunseri Ventures’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 17% average in the Chemicals industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Dhunseri Ventures stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Dhunseri Ventures reported an ROCE of 2.7% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

NSEI:DVL Last Perf February 15th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Dhunseri Ventures? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Dhunseri Ventures’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Dhunseri Ventures has total liabilities of ₹2.7b and total assets of ₹16b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.