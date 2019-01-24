Why We’re Not Impressed By Elma Electronic AG’s (VTX:ELMN) 14% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Elma Electronic AG (VTX:ELMN) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Elma Electronic:

0.14 = CHF6.7m ÷ (CHF83m – CHF29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Elma Electronic has an ROCE of 14%.

Does Elma Electronic Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Elma Electronic’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Electronic industry. Separate from Elma Electronic’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Elma Electronic currently has an ROCE of 14%, compared to its ROCE of 7.9% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Elma Electronic has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Elma Electronic’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Elma Electronic has total assets of CHF83m and current liabilities of CHF29m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 35% of its total assets. Elma Electronic has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

What We Can Learn From Elma Electronic’s ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it’s worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Elma Electronic. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



