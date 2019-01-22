Why We’re Not Impressed By Epsilon Net S.A.’s (ATH:EPSIL) 7.5% ROCE

Today we are going to look at Epsilon Net S.A. (ATH:EPSIL) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Epsilon Net:

0.075 = €1.2m ÷ (€21m – €3.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Epsilon Net has an ROCE of 7.5%.

Does Epsilon Net Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Epsilon Net’s ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 8.4%. Independently of how Epsilon Net compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~4.9% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

In our analysis, Epsilon Net’s ROCE appears to be 7.5%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 5.6%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Epsilon Net has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Epsilon Net’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Epsilon Net has total assets of €21m and current liabilities of €3.8m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Epsilon Net’s ROCE

Epsilon Net has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there.