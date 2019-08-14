Why We’re Not Impressed By Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8113) 7.1% ROCE

Today we'll look at Hi-Level Technology Holdings Limited (HKG:8113) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hi-Level Technology Holdings:

0.071 = HK$10m ÷ (HK$567m - HK$421m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Hi-Level Technology Holdings has an ROCE of 7.1%.

Check out our latest analysis for Hi-Level Technology Holdings

Does Hi-Level Technology Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Hi-Level Technology Holdings's ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.9% average in the Electronic industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Separate from how Hi-Level Technology Holdings stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Hi-Level Technology Holdings's current ROCE of 7.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 35% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Hi-Level Technology Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:8113 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. You can check if Hi-Level Technology Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Hi-Level Technology Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Hi-Level Technology Holdings has total liabilities of HK$421m and total assets of HK$567m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 74% of its total assets. Hi-Level Technology Holdings's current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.