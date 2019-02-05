Why We’re Not Impressed By Hindustan Media Ventures Limited’s (NSE:HMVL) 12% ROCE

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!
Today we’ll look at Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (NSE:HMVL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.
First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.
What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?
ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for Hindustan Media Ventures:
0.12 = ₹1.6b ÷ (₹17b – ₹2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)
So, Hindustan Media Ventures has an ROCE of 12%.
Is Hindustan Media Ventures’s ROCE Good?
ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Hindustan Media Ventures’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 16%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Aside from the industry comparison, Hindustan Media Ventures’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.
As we can see, Hindustan Media Ventures currently has an ROCE of 12%, less than the 25% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.
When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Hindustan Media Ventures.
Do Hindustan Media Ventures’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?
Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.
Hindustan Media Ventures has total liabilities of ₹2.9b and total assets of ₹17b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 18% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.
Our Take On Hindustan Media Ventures’s ROCE
That said, Hindustan Media Ventures’s ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Hindustan Media Ventures. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.