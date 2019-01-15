Why We’re Not Impressed By IFB Industries Limited’s (NSE:IFBIND) 14% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate IFB Industries Limited (NSE:IFBIND) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for IFB Industries:

0.14 = ₹1.0b ÷ (₹13b – ₹6.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, IFB Industries has an ROCE of 14%.

Check out our latest analysis for IFB Industries

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does IFB Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that IFB Industries’s ROCE is fairly close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 16%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, IFB Industries’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Our data shows that IFB Industries currently has an ROCE of 14%, compared to its ROCE of 6.6% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

NSEI:IFBIND Last Perf January 15th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for IFB Industries.

Do IFB Industries’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

IFB Industries has total assets of ₹13b and current liabilities of ₹6.4b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 49% of its total assets. IFB Industries has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On IFB Industries’s ROCE

Unfortunately, its ROCE is still uninspiring, and there are potentially more attractive prospects out there. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than IFB Industries. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.