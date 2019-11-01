Why We’re Not Impressed By JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s (NYSE:JKS) 6.6% ROCE

Today we'll evaluate JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for JinkoSolar Holding:

0.066 = CN¥921m ÷ (CN¥44b - CN¥30b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, JinkoSolar Holding has an ROCE of 6.6%.

Does JinkoSolar Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see JinkoSolar Holding's ROCE is meaningfully below the Semiconductor industry average of 10%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, JinkoSolar Holding's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

We can see that, JinkoSolar Holding currently has an ROCE of 6.6%, less than the 13% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can see in the image below how JinkoSolar Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

NYSE:JKS Past Revenue and Net Income, November 1st 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for JinkoSolar Holding.

Do JinkoSolar Holding's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

JinkoSolar Holding has total liabilities of CN¥30b and total assets of CN¥44b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 68% of its total assets. JinkoSolar Holding's current liabilities are fairly high, making its ROCE look better than otherwise.