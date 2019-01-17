Why We’re Not Impressed By Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Limited’s (SGX:G0I) 9.5% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Limited (SGX:G0I) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries:

0.095 = S$14m ÷ (S$173m – S$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries has an ROCE of 9.5%.

Does Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 12% average in the Building industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Nam Lee Pressed Metal Industries has total assets of S$173m and current liabilities of S$29m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.