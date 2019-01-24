Why We’re Not Impressed By Notorious Pictures S.p.A.’s (BIT:NPI) 12% ROCE

Today we’ll look at Notorious Pictures S.p.A. (BIT:NPI) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Notorious Pictures:

0.12 = €1.5m ÷ (€38m – €9.7m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Notorious Pictures has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Notorious Pictures’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Notorious Pictures’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 9.5% average in the Entertainment industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Notorious Pictures compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Notorious Pictures’s current ROCE of 12% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 37% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Notorious Pictures’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Notorious Pictures has total assets of €38m and current liabilities of €9.7m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Notorious Pictures’s ROCE

Overall, Notorious Pictures has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.