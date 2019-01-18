Why We’re Not Impressed By Pantronics Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1611) 2.8% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Pantronics Holdings Limited (HKG:1611) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.
Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.
Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)
ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.
How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?
The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)
Or for Pantronics Holdings:
0.028 = HK$6.2m ÷ (HK$351m – HK$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)
Therefore, Pantronics Holdings has an ROCE of 2.8%.
View our latest analysis for Pantronics Holdings
Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.
Does Pantronics Holdings Have A Good ROCE?
When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Pantronics Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Pantronics Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.
Pantronics Holdings’s current ROCE of 2.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 48%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.
When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Pantronics Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.
Do Pantronics Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?
Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.
Pantronics Holdings has total liabilities of HK$126m and total assets of HK$351m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 36% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Pantronics Holdings’s low ROCE is unappealing.
What We Can Learn From Pantronics Holdings’s ROCE
There are likely better investments out there. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Pantronics Holdings. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.
If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).
To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.
The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.