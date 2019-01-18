Why We’re Not Impressed By Pantronics Holdings Limited’s (HKG:1611) 2.8% ROCE

Today we’ll evaluate Pantronics Holdings Limited (HKG:1611) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Pantronics Holdings:

0.028 = HK$6.2m ÷ (HK$351m – HK$126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Pantronics Holdings has an ROCE of 2.8%.

View our latest analysis for Pantronics Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Pantronics Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Pantronics Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Electronic industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Pantronics Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Pantronics Holdings’s current ROCE of 2.8% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 48%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

SEHK:1611 Last Perf January 18th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is Pantronics Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Pantronics Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.